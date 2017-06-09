Weather Update – Deerfield Beach Wing Warrior Cook-Off & Music Festival

Posted on 09 June 2017 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is currently monitoring the weather as it relates to the Wing Warrior Cook-Off this Saturday, June 10. At this time, the event is scheduled as planned. Should inclement weather come Saturday, the decision to cancel the event will be made by City administration Saturday morning by 11 a.m. We will have event updates available on our City Facebook page.

Should you have any questions regarding the event, please visit www.dfb.city/wingwarrior or call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.