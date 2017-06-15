HAPPENINGS

Deerfield Fishing Pier Night Dive
Friday, June 16, 7 to 10 p.m.
Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier
200 NE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33073
Hosted by Dixie Divers. Pull up and drop off your gear at the pier and find parking along S. Ocean Way or the parking lot across from the fire station. You will need to pay for parking (cash and credit/debit cards accepted). There will be a support team to help with gear and to check divers in and out of the water. No charge for the dive, but divers must provide their own gear including lights and tank beacons. The City of Deerfield has arranged to close the pier so divers may enjoy it safely. For more information, call 954-420-0009.
“The Writer, The Actor & The Director”
Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ali Cultural Arts
353 MLK Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
The Pompano Beach CRA, The Historic Ali Cultural Arts Center and Ashanti Cultural Arts are proud to present “The Writer, The Actor & The Director – The Big Screen Panel Discussion” featuring Jaden Piner from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight; Jacqueline McKinley-Lee, a television writer of eight different sitcoms and two dramas; and Jeffrey Battie, rising director. The panel discussion will be moderated by nationally ranked poet Eccentrich Richardson. Tickets are $10 for general admission, with Meet-n-Greet Reception at 7 p.m., $20. For more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876.
Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northwest Library
1580 NW 3 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
This all age event includes face painting, a toddler train, BBQ food, a historical antique display, historic quilts, a Civil War reenactment display provided by the Key West Society, live music, poetry readings and more! Children under the age of 18 will be treated to free pizza. There will also be a “Harlem Renaissance” presentation and a performance by violinist Biana Pinchuck.
Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show
Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mizner Park
327 Plaza Real.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Celebrate Father’s Day at Mizner Park with a showcase of antique, classic and European sport & exotic cars. Also, free Father’s Day Concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. There is free admission and garage parking.
Tuesday Night Beach Dance
Tuesday, June 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Performer: Johnny Vincent. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Save The Date: Hot Summer Solstice White Party
Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
City Pub
956 S. Federal Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441
Don’t miss this sensational event! Dance to the amazing music of the It Takes Two band. There will be a prize for the hottest male & female white attire. There will be high energy people, music & fun! Also come in for dinner.Enjoy a rib dinner for only $9.99 before 8 p.m. Full menu all night. Enjoy a slice of white cake as well. There is a $5 entertainment fee. For more information and to R.S.V.P., call 954-427-8213 or visit www.deerfieldcitypub.com.