HAPPENINGS

Posted on 15 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Fishing Pier Night Dive

Friday, June 16, 7 to 10 p.m.

Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33073

Hosted by Dixie Divers. Pull up and drop off your gear at the pier and find parking along S. Ocean Way or the parking lot across from the fire station. You will need to pay for parking (cash and credit/debit cards accepted). There will be a support team to help with gear and to check divers in and out of the water. No charge for the dive, but divers must provide their own gear including lights and tank beacons. The City of Deerfield has arranged to close the pier so divers may enjoy it safely. For more information, call 954-420-0009.

“The Writer, The Actor & The Director”

Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ali Cultural Arts

353 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach CRA, The Historic Ali Cultural Arts Center and Ashanti Cultural Arts are proud to present “The Writer, The Actor & The Director – The Big Screen Panel Discussion” featuring Jaden Piner from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight; Jacqueline McKinley-Lee, a television writer of eight different sitcoms and two dramas; and Jeffrey Battie, rising director. The panel discussion will be moderated by nationally ranked poet Eccentrich Richardson. Tickets are $10 for general admission, with Meet-n-Greet Reception at 7 p.m., $20. For more information, visit www.aliarts.org or call 954-786-7876.

Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northwest Library

1580 NW 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This all age event includes face painting, a toddler train, BBQ food, a historical antique display, historic quilts, a Civil War reenactment display provided by the Key West Society, live music, poetry readings and more! Children under the age of 18 will be treated to free pizza. There will also be a “Harlem Renaissance” presentation and a performance by violinist Biana Pinchuck.

Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show

Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Celebrate Father’s Day at Mizner Park with a showcase of antique, classic and European sport & exotic cars. Also, free Father’s Day Concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. There is free admission and garage parking.

Tuesday Night Beach Dance

Tuesday, June 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Performer: Johnny Vincent. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save The Date: Hot Summer Solstice White Party

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

City Pub

956 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441