CRIME WATCH

Posted on 22 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 6: Two men were arrested and charged with stealing three watches valued at $379.90 from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. Each man was on felony probation for grand theft.

June 6: Following a verbal altercation, a man was arrested and charged with battery after hitting his girlfriend in the face three times. The incident was reported at 274 SE 9 Ave.

June 6: A man reported four tires and rim stolen from his Honda Accord at 473 NW 36 Ave.

June 9: A woman reported her boyfriend hit her with a leather belt. The man was arrested and charged with battery. The incident was reported at 4161 NW 9 Ave.

June 11: A woman reported her car parked at 3390 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and a purse stolen.

Lighthouse Point

May 18: Someone smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle and stole a purse that was in the front seat while it was parked at 4754 N. Federal Hwy. The purse contained a wallet, $100 cash, a driver’s license and credit cards. The loss was $876.

May 19: The victim said her purse was stolen while she was at a bus stop at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The purse contained a work permit, ID card, debit and bankcard and a driver’s license.

May 20: Someone entered the victim’s Nissan Pathfinder through an unlocked door while it was parked at 3060 NE 23 Ave. A large bird feeder that did not belong to the victim was thrown against the door inside and spilled out.