CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 13: Two people were arrested and charged with grand theft from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. The two individuals worked together to steal $510.72 worth of electronics and clothing from Target.

June 13: A man reported that two women stole $40 from him at 225 NW 1 St.

June 13: A woman reported her purse stolen from her while she was at Bealls Outlet at 1079 S. Federal Hwy.

June 13: A woman reported her car stolen at 150 NE Eller St.

June 15: A man was arrested and charged with stealing merchandise from Home Depot at 60 SW 12 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

May 27: A 2015 Jeep SUV was rummaged through while it was parked at 4400 NE 27 Ave. The victim said the vehicle was unlocked and nothing appeared to be taken.

June 1: As an officer was on routine patrol, he came to a stop at the corner of a parking lot at 1821 NE 25 St. As he attempted to back out, the right bumper made contact with two metal poles that were part of a garbage enclosure causing three minor marks on the bumper.

June 2: As an officer was on routine patrol at 4800 NE 21 Terr., he encountered a small dog that did not have a collar or anyone in the area looking for him. The dog had a tracking chip and the dog’s owner was located.

