HAPPENINGS

Posted on 29 June 2017 by LeslieM

Father Daughter Brunch

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Spend an afternoon enjoying food, fun with your daughter. All ages are welcome. Tickets may be purchased now at the Oveta Mckeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2 St. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under. For more information, contact staff at 954-480-4481.

Deerfield Beach 4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, noon to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out and enjoy food, arts and crafts, the JM Family Kids’ Zone and free entertainment with one of South Florida’s largest fireworks show beginning at 9:05 p.m. For more information, see Pg. 1.

Tour Historic Pompano

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.

Founders’ Park

217 NE 4 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Find out more about the City of Pompano Beach. Boarding will begin at 10 a.m. and, for the early birds, a tour of the famous Kester Cottages takes place at 9 a.m. Tickets are limited and will be $15 per person. For more information, call Pat at 954-782-3015.

Social Catalyst Jerry’s After Hours Art Show

Saturday, July 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

Jerry’s Artarama Deerfield Beach

242 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Social Catalyst” is a Community Group Art Exhibition! Free beer & wine [over 21]. Music by Robert Brantley of Jolt Radio. Featuring Artwork by Brandy Lynn Magill, Tristina Dietz Elmes, Frances Tyler, Stephanie Leyden, Lauraly Atria, Kayla O’Keefe, Stacey Coon, Emmanuel Gonzales, Niko Yulis, Chy Walton, Bhavna Bhen, Sophia Vigne, Jean Marc, Cesca Veo, Spoke, Gigi Ritch, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Galen Todd Traxler, Ben Hicks, Christopher Ian Macfarlane, Ivan Roque, Gregory Dirr, Lady Larva, Kelcie McQuaid, CHNK, Dominic Mattioli and John English. A select group of local artists will be Live Painting during the event. Jerry’s will be inviting special guests from arts & cultural organizations to offer insight on other community art exhibitions & opportunities happening throughout the year. For more information, e-mail KelcieMcQuaid@gmail.com.

South Florida Pop Up Mall

Sunday, July 9, noon to 5 p.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Deerfield Beach Resort & Spa

950 SE 20 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Many different vendors will be at this event, including a lot of local hand-crafted vendors. Come hangout and have some fun. It’s indoors so you can escape the Florida heat.

Tree giveaway — Pompano Beach

Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Pompano Beach Nursery

1000 NE 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach will give away two trees per residence on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify for a free tree, you must live within the city limits and provide proof of residency. Each resident will be given a choice among many varieties, including Simpson stopper, Clusia Rosea, Live oak, Mahogany, Silver buttonwood, Purple Tabebuia, Dahoon holly, Queen palm, Thatch Palm and Triangle palm. Instruction sheets for planting will be handed out with the trees. For more information, call 954-786-5517. Event will also happen on Saturday, July 22.

Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach meets

Tuesday, July 18, 11:45 a.m.

Deerfield Beach DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come find out more about the Zonta Club, an organization of executives and professionals who work together to advance the status of women locally and worldwide. They do this through service and advocacy. The speaker will be Kathryn Bailey, from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Deerfield Beach. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@bellsouth.net.