CRIME WATCH

Posted on 06 July 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 19: A man reported that he loaned a moped to a friend. This friend never returned the moped. The incident was reported at 218 SW 3 St.

June 20: An individual entered a 7-11 at 900 SW 10 St. and stole some cigarettes.

June 20: An individual entered a Marathon Gas Station at 299 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole three cases of beer.

June 22: A woman was observed on video surveillance stealing a water pump and a manhole cover from behind Pizzaria Brasil at 801 W. Sample Rd.

June 24: A suspect stole $857.82 worth of razors, perfume and hair irons from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The suspect escaped into a mini-van being driven by another person.

Lighthouse Point

June 7: The victim said she lost her wallet at a restaurant at 2002 NE 36 St. She realized she didn’t have it and returned to the restaurant to find that no one had returned it. There was no credit card activity.

June 9: The victim said he was staying at another residence at 2824 NE 23 Ave. and couldn’t locate his Rolex watch and diamond ring. The victim was in the process of moving back into his main residence and said he questioned the landlord, who said he did not see the jewelry. The loss was $10,000.

June 10: Someone removed the tag off of 2015 Lexus that was parked at 4421 NE 30 Terr.