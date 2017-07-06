HAPPENINGS

Posted on 06 July 2017 by LeslieM

Old Town Untapped

Friday, July 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BACA)

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This will be a night filled with free craft beer samples from Pompano’s own breweries, live music, food trucks, art and more. Located in the heart of Downtown Pompano Beach, this event will take place outside. It is held on the first Friday of every month. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Superhero Splash Bash

Friday July 7, 6 to 10 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park (Splash Adventure)

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Splash to your heart’s content and wear your superhero swimsuit. There may be superhero photo opps, games, a movie, an obstacle course, a bounce house, prizes and more. No matter what, it will be plenty of fun and a great way to beat the summer heat. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 954-357-5100 or visit www.Broward.org/Parks. Also on July 21 & Aug. 4

Historic Butler House Tours

Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy a free guided tour of the Historic Butler House. There will be free tours every Saturday through the month of July.For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeachhistorical-society.com or call 954-429-0378.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. to noon

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Beach residents, with a photo I.D. and/or utility bill as proof of residency, will be able to dispose of hazardous waste. For more information, visit www.deerfieldbeach.com/hhw.

Social Catalyst Jerry’s After Hours Art Show

Saturday, July 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

Jerry’s Artarama Deerfield Beach

242 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Jerry’s Artarama Deerfield Beach is having an After Hours Art Show & Party. “Social Catalyst” is a Community Group Art Exhibition! Free beer & wine. Music by Robert Brantley of Jolt Radio. Featuring Artwork by Brandy Lynn Magill, Tristina Dietz Elmes, Frances Tyler, Stephanie Leyden, Lauraly Atria, Kayla O’Keefe, Stacey Coon, Emmanuel Gonzales, Niko Yulis, Chy Walton, Bhavna Bhen, Sophia Vigne, Jean Marc, Cesca Veo, Spoke, Gigi Ritch, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Galen Todd Traxler, Ben Hicks, Christopher Ian Macfarlane, Ivan Roque, Gregory Dirr, Lady Larva, Kelcie McQuaid, CHNK, Dominic Mattioli and John English. A select group of local artists will be Live Painting during the event. Jerry’s will be inviting special guests from arts & cultural organizations to offer insight on other community art exhibitions & opportunities happening throughout the year. For more information, email KelcieMcQuaid@gmail.com.

Save The Date:Music Under The Stars

Friday, July 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join the City of Pompano Beach for an evening of music and entertainment under the stars. This will take place every second Friday of the month. The band for this month is the top 40 band On the Roxx. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

DB Woman’s Club meets

Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m.

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The speaker for the evening division of the Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach will be Mr. Ralph Krugler, Historian from the Hillsboro Lighthouse organization. He will provide us with information about the history of the lighthouse, as well as the barefoot mailman, along with other interesting facts about the current lighthouse. For more information, call 954- 421-4700.