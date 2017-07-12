CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 July 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 26: A man reported his vehicle stolen. Someone took his car keys and then stole his car. The incident was reported at 540 NE 41 St.

June 27: A woman reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart at Deerfield Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1101 S. Military Tr.

June 27: A woman was getting into her car at Bank of America at 1701 W. Hillsboro Blvd. A man approached her, demanded she get out of the car and then pulled her out of the car. The man then drove away in the car.

June 27: A woman reported her car stolen from her driveway at 4680 SW 12 Pl.

June 27: A man said another man entered his room at La Quinta Inn, at 351 W. Hillsboro Blvd., stole $300 in cash and a cell phone.

Lighthouse Point

June 16: A car dealership employee said an internal audit of license plates revealed there was a license plate missing from the inventory at 2800 N. Federal Hwy.

June 17: The reportee said he caught a swordfish worth approximately $2,000 and placed it in a cooler on the dock at 3000 NE 48 Ct. and did not discover it missing until he finished fishing later that day. He contacted other people he was fishing with who said they did not take the fish. A short time later, the victim called police and told them an unidentified friend had played a prank or practical joke and the fish was located.

June 19: The victim said someone stole his cell phone while he was at a fast food restaurant located at 4800 N. Federal Hwy. The victim said he is homeless and ordered food while charging his phone at the outside seating. He sat down at a table and was using a tablet at the table and noticed his phone was missing. The loss was $75.