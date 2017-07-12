HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 July 2017 by LeslieM

Rotary After Hours

Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come by, get a drink and appetizer. Mingle and learn more about the Rotary club.

Music Under The Stars

Friday, July 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join the City of Pompano Beach for an evening of music and entertainment under the stars. This will take place every second Friday of the month. The band for this month is the top 40 band On the Roxx. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

6th Annual Boca Burger Battle

Saturday, July 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sanborn Square Park

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you love juicy burgers or just love food in general, this is the place to be. Besides burgers, there is also craft beer and wine to try, as well as some vendors to peruse. Live entertainment by Voodoo Possum and Big City Dogs. Vote for your favorite and see who the judges pick. Portion of proceeds from the Boca Burger Battle benefit PROPEL, www.PropelY-ourFuture.org. Tickets: $50 per person/VIP: (Pre-Sale) $75 / (At event) $125 per person. VIP ticket holders receive unlimited food and drink tastings, and enjoy early bird entry at 6 p.m., instead of 7 p.m. General Admission guests enjoy entry at 7 p.m. and three drink tickets and unlimited food tastings. This is a 21 + event. No Pets PLEASE. Event is Rain or Shine! So, no refunds, Battle Fans. You can purchase tickets online or call 561-338-7594.

Food Distribution

Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

State Representative Patricia Hawkins-Williams is partnering with Farm Share for this free food distribution for Deerfield residents in need. Food available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact Nadlie Charles at 954-202-3201 or email Nadlie.Charles@myfloridahous.gov.

Pompano Beach Amp presents Firefall with Poco & Pure Prairie League

Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Amp is proud to present three classic bands on one incredible night. Tickets: $28-$73, to purchase visit www.Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.theamppompano.org or call 954-519-5500.

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, July 15 & Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Pompano Beach Nursery

1000 NE 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach will give away two trees per residence on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify for a free tree, you must live within the city limits and provide proof of residency. Each resident will be given a choice among many varieties including Simpson stopper, Clusia Rosea, Live oak, Mahogany, Silver buttonwood, Purple Tabebuia, Dahoon holly, Queen palm, Thatch Palm and Triangle palm. Instruction sheets for planting will be handed out with the trees. For more information, call 954-786-5517.

Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach meets

Tuesday, July 18, 11:45 a.m.

The Deerfield Beach DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out more about the Zonta Club and listen to a talk by guest speaker Kathryn Bailey, from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Deerfield Beach, at this lunch meeting. The Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach is an organization of executive and professional women working together to advance the statuses of women locally and worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information and to R.S.V.P., contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@bellsouth.net.

Dehydration and Sun Safety

Tuesday, July 18, Noon

NE Focal Point Senior Center

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out how to Beat the Heat at the NE Focal Point Senior Center! Presented by Deputy Periu, Broward Sheriff’s Office, District 10. For more information, call 954-480-4446.

DB Woman’s Club meets

Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m.

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker: Mr. Ralph Krugler, historian from the Hillsboro Lighthouse organization. He will provide information about the history of the lighthouse, as well as the Barefoot Mailman, along with other interesting facts about the current lighthouse. For more information, call 954-421-4700.

7th Annual NE Focal Point Family Night

Tuesday, July 25, 4 to 8 p.m.

Duffy’s

401 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Invite your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers for an evening out. Eat, drink and have fun. Ten percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit NE Focal Point. Meet the staff. Learn about their services and programs. Find out about volunteer opportunities. Win a door prize. For information,

call 954-480-4449.