CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 July 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 4: A woman reported her apartment at 4371 SW 10 Pl. was entered and a camera valued at $3,500, a diamond ring valued at $2,000 and other items were stolen. She believes someone was able to gain access to a key to the apartment.

July 6: A woman reported her purse stolen from her unlocked vehicle at 495 SE 8 St.

July 7: A woman reported her car broken into and her purse stolen. The incident took place in the rear area of Publix at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 7: A man driving a pickup truck stole weeders and an edger from a location at 2943 S. Waterford Dr. The equipment was owned by Above All Landscaping.

July 9: A man reported his car stolen from 245 SW 2 Ct. The man left the keys in the ignition and went into a house at the location.

Lighthouse Point

June 30: The manager of a store called police to report a verbal disturbance he was having with a subject outside the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. He wanted the subject trespassed from the store.

June 30: A man made a transaction at a bank and used his driver’s license to do so. He then made a purchase at a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. and took the cash out of the envelope and then threw the envelope in a trash can with the ID. He later realized what happened and returned back to the store and found that his license was not there.

June 30: The store manager said a subject stole a drug test kit and left the store at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for it. The subject left several items in the kit behind and fled the store on a bicycle.