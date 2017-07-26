CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 July 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 11: A man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He attacked a pregnant woman that he knew. The incident was reported at 225 NW 1Terr.

July 11: A man was arrested and charged with three counts of retail theft of which one was felony grand theft at Publix at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

July 11: A woman was issued a Notice to Appear in court after stealing toddler crocs and Tupperware from Bealls at 1079 S. Federal Hwy.

July 11: Someone attempted to break into a home at 720 NW 42 Way. The individual was unable to enter.

July 11: Someone smashed a window to break into a home at 5140 E. Lakes Dr. and ransacked the home.

Lighthouse Point

July 1: Police responded to a loose dog in the area of 4500 NE 24 Terr. The dog had returned home prior to police arriving.

July 1: A resident called police and said there were three females on his property at 2228 NE 25 St. that he did not know and wanted them trespassed. The subjects were gone when police arrived.

July 3: The victim said he was visiting a friend in Lighthouse Point and thought he ran over something around 2900 N. Federal Hwy. When he got home, he realized his dealer tag was missing.