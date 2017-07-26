Film Carpet X showcases local talent

Posted on 26 July 2017 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

For the 10th time, local Alexandra Bello will be showcasing the work of local filmmakers at her event called Film Carpet. Film Carpet X is sure to be bigger than all of her events that have led up to it. At each event, she has shown short films and other types of videos and trailers. She has featured different types of entertainment as well, everything from an electronic saxophone player to a ballet piece accompanied by a violinist. You never know what to expect. In addition, she always gathers plenty of sponsors to be able to give out some great raffle prizes. The best part about one of her events is that people can strike a pose on the red carpet and be interviewed by the local paparazzi. It is a great chance to network with others in the biz and for budding filmmakers to have their work be seen.

Slated to be shown this night are the following short films: Meet My Mother by Alexandra Bello from ABPTV, directed by Stephano R. Schlanger, 8 Count by David Fumero, Prank from Vivian Orozco from Humaya Films, The Cell by Bryan Thompson from Imani Films, Americana by Jacob Allinson from Devil Cat Studios, written by Zach Quinones.

In addition, films that were shown in previous renditions of Film Carpet will be considered for awards to be given this night. There is even a $500 prize for Best Screenplay submitted to #Film Freeway’s Festival’s page on Facebook.

Film Carpet X will be on July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Classic Gateway Theater, at 1820 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale. Red carpet starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $14; VIP is$24 and includes three raffle tickets, medium popcorn, medium soda, historic Film Carpet Magazine. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/film-carpet-x-the-awards-tickets-35905075046. Like the Film Carpet X Facebook page for any last minute updates and also to see the pictures from that night.

About Alexandra Bello

Born in the Dominican Republic, this go-getter has made a name for herself since moving to South Florida in 2008. She had already been a pageant queen, a ballerina a model and an actress, but, after coming here, she started her own production company to create films, videos, commercials and more after attending the Arts Institute. In addition, she started Film Carpet, ran several radio shows, WOW and Artistic Times Radio and produces Artistic Times TV. She has hosted fashion events down at Brickell recently and is often behind the scenes either helping or filming. Find her on Facebook as well. Any questions about Film Carpet X, including sponsorships and media passes, can be emailed to her at filmcarpet@gmail.com. Type Sponsorship or Media Passes in the subject line.