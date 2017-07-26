HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 July 2017 by LeslieM

Health & Financial Wellness Fair

Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

There will be free screenings for Glucose, Blood Pressure,Spinal Screenings and more! Experts on-site! Medical experts available to answer questions. Show Me The Money! Free 30 minute financial workshops, providing information on Balancing Stress Before and After Retirement, Cybercrime, Broward 211 free services, Strengthening your Relationship and ICMA RC presenting Managed Accounts. $25 gift card give-away at each financial seminar! Workshops will be held in a private room at the east end of the building during the fair. For more information and directions, call 954-786-4111.

Open Studio with a model

Friday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Practice sketching and painting. Bring your own supplies. No instructor. This is a chance to explore your medium. Limited easels available on a first-come-first-served basis. Every Friday. The cost is $10. Must be 18 or older. For more information, call 954-284-0141.

Meet & Greet Code Compliance & BSO

Saturday, July 29, 9 to 10 a.m.

Ada Graham Johnson Park

155 SW 34 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky would like to invite residents out to meet local Code Compliance & Broward Sheriff’s Officers. Staff will be available for an informal question and answer session with representatives from the Code Compliance Division, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Team and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers.

Birdies & Blues 4-person Scramble

Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake Golf Club

3810 Crystal Lake Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

4-Person Scramble tournament with lunch and a live Blues Band featuring Hall of Fame of Blues talent! Contest and prizes for closest to the pin, long drive and 1st place. All this for just $30 per person! Also, $3 Goose Island IPA pints and $6 Woodford Reserves all day. Stop by in person or call the Proshop at 954-943-2902 to reserve your space.

Deerfield Beach Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, July 29, 4 to 11:55 p.m.

Wheels of Man

1252 SW 1 Way

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free entry for contestants. Free chili. Entry $3 per person or $5 per couple. Live music, 50/50 raffle. Winner of the contest will receive a cash prize, a plaque and their name on their trophy. The Wheels of Man Motorcycle Club has been riding since 1973. www.wheelsofmanmc.com

Randi & WildFire Light up the Night

Saturday, July 29, 8 to 11 p.m.

Galuppi’s

1103 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Nothing sounds sweeter than Randi and the WildFire band on their outdoor stage overlooking the greens! Call 954-785-0226 to reserve a “band box” (extra charge) or get there early for best seating (no charge) and just in time to place your dinner & drink orders.

“Sundays at Butler House” Multi-Family Backyard “Garage” Sale

Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Free entrance with optional purchases; donations. There will be loads of absolutely unbelievable “stuff,” bargain hunter delights, antiques and collectables. You can be a vendor or a shopper. Food is available for purchase and will have free tours of the Butler House. Applications are available by contacting judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com . For information regarding membership or special activities, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com/events.

Michaels Grand Opening

Sunday, July 30, noon

Michaels

3559 N. Federal Hwy

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Go and meet 101.5 Lite FM host Gayle Garton at Michaels Arts & Crafts grand opening.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date: Stress Reduction Techniques to Manage Anxiety!

Monday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.

NE Focal Point Senior Center

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Learn techniques to improve your mental and physical well-being. Healthy Mind – Healthy Body! Licensed Mental Health Counselor Kelly Gallo welcomes seniors to join her on-going discussion groups. Join anytime. Individual counseling sessions are also available. Call 954-480-4449 for information or to schedule an appointment.

I Love the 90’s Tour

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060