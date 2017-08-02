HAPPENINGS

Posted on 02 August 2017 by LeslieM

Superhero Splash Bash

Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park (Splash Adventure)

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Splash to your heart’s content and wear your superhero swimsuit. There may just be superhero photo ops, games, a movie, an obstacle course, a bounce house, prizes and more. No matter what, it will be plenty of fun and a great way to beat the summer heat. $6 a person. Ages 12 months and under admitted free. Pre-registration is required and prepayment are required. For more information, call 954-357-5100 or go to www.Broward.org/Parks .

Old Town Untapped

Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Held the first Friday of every month, this event brings out craft beer lovers as samples are handed out from local breweries. There also will be live music, food trucks, art and more.

Butler House Tour

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Tour this historic home and explore finds at the Alice B Gift Shop. Donation accepted.

Family Fun Day & Summer Splash Down

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McNair Community Park

951 NW 27 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Enjoy a waterfall of fun in Pompano Beach! Eat delicious food and hometown favorites from local vendors. Enjoy live performances, kids’ water activities, motivational speakers, empowerment workshops and more! Visit disease prevention and family wellness vendors for free health screenings & educational information.

Save The Date: The Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament Summer SLAM

• Galuppi’s

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

1103 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join them for the kickoff party at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach. There will be thousands of dollars worth of mer-chandise given away at their huge raffle to benefit the Broward Children’s Center.

• Pompano Beach Pier

Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

The Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament Summer SLAM part two is scheduled for Aug. 12, located just south of the Pompano Beach Pier. Anglers shoot off at 7 a.m. and weigh in is at 2:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for a fun day in the sun! Mango will be performing live on stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sunshine Sup Series will be at it again with their amazing paddle board races, free Sup, Kayak demos on the beach, and also D-Fit will be on the beach with their insane obstacle course competition. Also, there will be a lot of free goodies from all the different vendors! Everyone is welcome. All Registered anglers receive an awesome goody bag, free food provided by Zona Fresca, Jersey Mike’s and Dandee Donuts. Chance to win over $40,000 in cash and prizes! For more information, visit www.extremekayakfishing.com .

I Love the ‘90s Tour

Including Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Coolio & more

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

After a massive 2016 with over 110 shows across North America, the I LOVE THE ‘90s TOUR will continue its momentum in 2017, making its way to the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre on Aug. 19. The show promises fans an unbelievable live experience, with a lineup of the ‘90s most iconic acts. Limited number of Tour VIP packages are available, including exclusive Vanilla Ice and Salt N Pepa VIP meet & greet packages. For details, please visit www.future-beat.com . Tickets: $25-$128. To purchase, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call 954-519-5500. For updates on upcoming tour dates, visit http://ilovethe90stour.com .

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painters

Students/Instructor August art show

Herb Skolnick Civic Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Go and see the show and find out more about this refreshing new art technique. Join them to learn to paint impressions in Pompano Beach parks.

Instructor Pat Anderson is a professional artist, experienced in teaching watercolors on the celebrity cruise ship through the Panama Canal and under the Solar Canopy in the Keys, with 20 years owning the store “Islandwear & Gifts” and art gallery in Lighthouse Point.

Paint with Pat, become a better artist or find art to be a new hobby. Classes use prototypes of the PATENTED LEAF BAR™ easel/social table, art supplies and instruction. See Observer ad on Pg. 9. Call 954-786-4111 to register.