CRIME WATCH

Posted on 10 August 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 25: Someone stole four tires and rims from a 2016 Honda Accord parked at 471 Lock Rd.

July 25: Someone entered a 2016 Honda Accord and stole $310 in cash and caused $1,000 in damage. The incident was reported at 127 Lock Rd.

July 25: Someone entered a car parked at 105 Deer Creek Rd. and stole a wallet, $400, a Florida driver’s license, credit cards, sunglasses and diamond earrings.

July 25: A woman reported that someone entered her yard at 195 SE 4 Ave. and stole a bicycle valued at $500.

July 27: A man was observed stealing $1,089 worth of merchandise from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

July 10: Police were responding to an alarm call to an open front door at 3801 NE 25 Ave. A proper code was entered and the call was cancelled.

July 12: The victim went to the police department at 2200 NE 36 St. and reported that her and her husband’s bank account may have been compromised. The victim said their credit card was used in Miami at a car assessor in the amount of $3,000. The victim believes the card may have been skimmed because they found additional charges the same day at restaurants and stores. They are not sure when the card may have been skimmed.

July 14: A store employee at a store at 2474 N. Federal Hwy. said she discovered an empty bag that had three hair extensions in it. She believes a male and female subject may have taken them. She said earlier in the day a male subject was inquiring about hair extensions, while a female subject was in the area of the extensions at the same time.