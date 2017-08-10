HAPPENINGS

Posted on 10 August 2017 by LeslieM

The Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament Summer SLAM

• Galuppi’s

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

1103 N. Federal Hwy,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join them for the kickoff party. There will be thousands of

dollars worth of merchandise given away at their huge raffle

to benefit the Broward Children’s Center.

• Pompano Beach Pier

Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

Anglers shoot off at 7 a.m. and Weigh in is at 2:30 p.m. Mango will be performing live on stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Sunshine Sup Series will be at it again with their amazing paddle board races, Free Sup, Kayak Demos on the beach, and also D-Fit will be on the beach with their insane obstacle course competition. Also, a lot of free goodies from all the different vendors. All registered anglers receive an awesome goody bag, free food provided by Zona Fresca, Jersey Mike’s and Dandee Donuts. Chance to win over $40,000 in cash and prizes! For more information, visit www.extremekayakfishing.com .

Dive In Movie Night — Secret Life of Pets

Friday Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

Houston Sworn Pool

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Swim while enjoying a family movie free! Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to noon.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach residents may bring materials to the city’s House-hold Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Free to Deerfield Beach residents ONLY. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com/hhw .

Back to School Fair

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, 33441

Students will receive backpacks full of school supplies for free. Haircuts for children for free by NEW ERA Barbers. Blood pressure and other health screenings for free by North Broward Health. Get there early.

Stress Reduction Techniques to Manage Anxiety

Monday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.

NE Focal Point Senior Center

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Learn techniques to improve your mental and physical well-being. Healthy Mind – Healthy Body! Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Kelly Gallo, welcomes seniors to join her on-going discussion groups. Join anytime. Individual counseling sessions are also available. Please call 954-480-4449 for further information or to schedule an appointment.

Save The Date

Lighthouse Tour

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m.

Alsdorf Park

2974 NE 14 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

A shuttle boat will transport guests from Alsdorf Park at 8:30, 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. HLPS volunteers will register/ check you in and assist you with boarding for the boat ride to and from the lighthouse. Visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours for footwear rules for those climbing the lighthouse tower. Guests may pay in advance by becoming a HLPS member at www.hillsborolighthouse.org/join-u s.

Elvis 40th Anniversary Show

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

American Rock Bar & Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dancing, drawings and giveaways. $10 a ticket. Order from the menu. Cash Bar — 2 for 1 drinks. For more information, call Kim at 954-257-8215.