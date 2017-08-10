LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 10 August 2017 by LeslieM

Dear Editor,

Please explain to me the reason for the mandatory right hand turn lane off of east bound Hillsboro onto Dixie? By the time drivers realize they are in a mandatory turn lane they try to jump left into the center lane causing drivers to brake and swerve. Then, if you are trying to turn right onto 2nd street, just over the tracks, there’s drivers who didn’t abide by the rules and they almost side swipe you.

They didn’t put in a mandatory right hand turn lane west bound off Hillsboro onto Dixie? Right hand turn lanes move themselves. The right hand turn lane onto US1 south bound, makes sense because Hillsboro turns into two lanes.

— John Kaufman

Deerfield Beach