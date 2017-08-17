CRIME WATCH

Posted on 17 August 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 1: It was reported that a handgun was stolen from a car parked at 1460 SW 11 Way.

Aug. 1: A man reported his 2016 Honda Accord was stolen from 1501 NW 45 St.

Aug. 1: A motor scooter was stolen from a home at 211 NW 38 Ct. The motor scooter was later recovered with parts missing.

Aug. 1: A man stole a purse from a vehicle parked at 1790 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and fled in another vehicle.

Aug. 1: A man reported his bicycle stolen from his carport at 1305 SE 3 Ave.

Aug. 3:  A home at 1977 SW 15 St. was burglarized and many items were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

July 31: The victim, who lives at 5120 NE 31 Ave., said he lost his US passport in Canada while he was visiting.

 Aug. 1: Police and the victim responded to a fire alarm sounding at 4401 NE 31 Ave. and discovered it was set off by dust from work being done by a construction company.

 Aug. 1: A female subject stole sugar packages at a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and stuffed them in groceries she already purchased. The items were valued at $7.17 and were recovered outside the store when the subject was apprehended.

