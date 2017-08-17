HAPPENINGS

Shining Stars Award Luncheon
Friday, Aug. 18, noon to 2 p.m.
Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Resort & Spa
1200 N. Ocean Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
The Shining Star Awards recognize individuals, groups and businesses that make a significant contribution to our community through volunteer service, regardless of Chamber membership. This will be the first year that nominations from both Pompano Beach and Margate Chambers will be accepted for consideration. $55 Individual, $700 Table. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext: 205 or email sbenson@pompanobeachchamber.com.
Lighthouse Tour
Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m.
Alsdorf Park
2974 NE 14 St
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
A shuttle boat will transport guests from Alsdorf Park at 8:30, 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. For more information and footwear rules, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours.
Elvis 40th Anniversary Show
Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
American Rock Bar & Grill
1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
$10 a ticket. Order from the menu. Cash Bar 2 for 1 drinks. Dancing, drawings and giveaways. For more information, call Kim 954-257-8215.
Watch Solar Eclipse & Dive
Monday, Aug. 21, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Dixie Divers
455 S. Federal Hwy,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
More on the eclipse, pg. 7. For reservations and information, call 954-420-0009.
Save the date:
7-Week in-depth Boating Course
Tuesday, Sep. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron
3701 NE 18 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Learn the basics of navigation, docking, emergencies, water sport safety and local laws. Be more confident on a boat after this class and earn a Florida boaters education card. Cost is $85 for adults and $35 for 18 years old or under. Group discounts available. Online at www.pompanosafeboating.com. For more information, call 754-444-1470.