HAPPENINGS

Posted on 17 August 2017 by LeslieM

Shining Stars Award Luncheon

Friday, Aug. 18, noon to 2 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Resort & Spa

1200 N. Ocean Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Shining Star Awards recognize individuals, groups and businesses that make a significant contribution to our community through volunteer service, regardless of Chamber membership. This will be the first year that nominations from both Pompano Beach and Margate Chambers will be accepted for consideration. $55 Individual, $700 Table. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext: 205 or email sbenson@pompanobeachchamber.com.

Lighthouse Tour

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m.

Alsdorf Park

2974 NE 14 St

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

A shuttle boat will transport guests from Alsdorf Park at 8:30, 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. For more information and footwear rules, visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours .

Elvis 40th Anniversary Show

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

American Rock Bar & Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

$10 a ticket. Order from the menu. Cash Bar 2 for 1 drinks. Dancing, drawings and giveaways. For more information, call Kim 954-257-8215.

Watch Solar Eclipse & Dive

Monday, Aug. 21, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Dixie Divers

455 S. Federal Hwy,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

More on the eclipse, pg. 7. For reservations and information, call 954-420-0009.

Save the date:

7-Week in-depth Boating Course

Tuesday, Sep. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064