Local artist to show off swimwear at Palm Beach Swim Week

Posted on 17 August 2017 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Aug. 25-27 will be the Palm Beach Swim Week, held at the Lakefront Pavilion, 101 S. Flagler Dr. in West Palm Beach. Designers will be showing off their fashions from all over the world. But the media already had a chance to get a sneak peek on Aug. 10 at a special event in West Palm. This gave them an opportunity to chitchat with some of the designers one on one before the week begins.

One of the designers is Pompano resident Kenny Ruiz, who is known for his colorful urban-spirited collages. Now, he is putting his prints on swimwear also, in addition to his hats and mugs. He began creating swimwear in January.

“It is quite a process. I first have to get the material for the suits, then, I take it to a place that sublimates the

images on the fabric. Once completed, I bring it to my seamstress who creates a suit based on my swimwear design drawings. I actually sit with her showing her where I want the cuts and what should appear on the suit,” explained Ruiz.

He has 36 pieces in total, including bikinis, monokinis, one-piece and tankinis.

He has also partnered with Munir Ingram, who has a handpainted sunglasses line. His company is called Miami Mun Rays, Inc.

“I met Munir at the Dade County Youth Fair. MagChop had our booth there with Lowrider Magazine. He came to the booth to see the art and I was advertising that we had a swim line debuting in Palm Beach Swim Week. Mr. Munir right away told me about his artwear shades,” he said. “I signed him onto MagChop Swim as the official Sunglasses for our runway show. He took it up a notch and designed a full set of his artwear based on the MagChop art designs on the swimwear. They look amazing.”

When asked how he felt about being in this show, he said, “Amazing, surreal, exhilarating and humbled are a few words I would use. Its really an honor to be in such a prestigious event.”

He added, “We are hoping that Palm Beach Swim Week leads to a department store or boutique chain. After Swim Week, we will be announcing all the places to get your MagChop Swim designs.”

In addition to suits, he has mugs, hats and will be adding multi-functional headwear known as Buffs, a line of compression sleeves for athletes. They also have exciting ideas for their next line,which will include a men’s line and workout gear. In addition, they are exploring leggings.

MagChop suits will be on models on the catwalk on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. He is only one of many designers who will be represented. For more information on the show, visit

www.fusionfashionandart.com/palm-beach-swim-week.