CLERGY CORNER: Achieving the impossible

Posted on 24 August 2017 by LeslieM

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines an impossibility as something that cannot be expected to happen or exist. Similarly, the Oxford Dictionary regards the impossible as that which is not able to occur, exist, or be done. Outside of scientific or commonsense evidence to the contrary, much of our certainty regarding impossibilities stems from the fact that what we often identify as impossible has never been done. If it has never been done, seen, or heard of before, we consider it to be an impossibility. However, many of the modern conveniences we now enjoy were once considered impossible.

In the time of the horse and buggy, talk of a horseless carriage was deemed ridiculous. Men like Henry Ford did the impossible and today we have automobiles. Noted scientists once declared heavier-than-air flight an absurdity until the Wright brothers proved them wrong. In a bygone era, space travel was relegated to the arena of fantasy and imagination, but today we have men who have walked on the moon. In the field of athletics, no one had ever run a mile in four minutes or less, and it was thought impossible until Roger Bannister achieved the feat on May 6, 1954.

What is it that causes men to challenge the impossible? Why is it that some are dissatisfied with perceived limitations and seek to stretch the boundaries of the human experience? I would offer that it has something to do with the Biblical record of creation. Genesis chapter 1 reveals that man was created in the image of God. In creation, God displayed incredible power by speaking things into existence. When He created man, He breathed into him and imparted part of Himself. Consequently, while we lack the ability to produce anything on the same level as God, mankind has demonstrated remarkable creativity and imagination.

All of us possess the ability to dream, to imagine, to create, and to achieve the seemingly impossible. The mandate given to the first man and woman instructed them to be fruitful and multiply, and to have dominion over the earth and subdue it. That required creativity, ingenuity and innovation. Their passion and drive was passed on to their offspring, and, ultimately, to all of humanity. Every generation and epoch of human history has seen the display of the inherent ability of mankind to create, to perfect, and to surpass prior limitations.

What noble pursuit stirs your imagination and sparks your creativity? What persistent ideas of accomplishment keep finding their way into your thoughts. If it has never been done, why don’t you become the first? If it will be of benefit to others and inspire those around you, go for it. I would even suggest that some of our dreams and aspirations are inspired by God to stimulate the potential that He deposited into us at creation. It’s His way of beckoning us to attempt the impossible. As we consider the matter, we unleash our creativity. By exploring the possibilities, we forge a pathway to achievement and success.

The age of discovery and achievement is not behind us. Now is the time to stretch and to strive, to aspire and to accomplish. Break free of the limitations that have held you back mentally, physically and spiritually. Look to your creator for inspiration to be what He has purposed you to be: a fruitful, creative, productive expression of an almighty God. Begin with faith and walk with confidence and assurance that impossibilities can become possibilities. Remember the words of Jesus in Mark 9:23, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.”

Bishop Patrick L. Kelly is the pastor of Cathedral Church of God, 365 S. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. 954-427-0302.