CRIME WATCH

Posted on 24 August 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 8: During a verbal argument behind a BurgerFi, six men attacked two of the restaurant’s employees. One suspect produced a pistol and pointed it at the two men. The incident was reported at 2009 NE 2 St.

Aug. 8: A man reported his motorcycle stolen from 869 NW 47 St.

Aug. 8: A woman reported that someone entered her car parked at 2133 Discovery Cir. and stole a cell phone, iPod, earphone, computer programs and work-related papers.

Aug. 8: A man said his home at 650 SW 14 Pl. was entered and a gold ring, earrings and iPad were stolen.

Aug. 8: A woman said her bedroom at 2432 SW 15 St. was entered and $2,000 worth of jewelry stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 6: The victim said a subject purchased $3,000 in furniture at a store at 5056 N. Federal Hwy. and agreed to pay for it, but never did.

Aug. 7: The victim said an ex-employee stole $4,000 from a business at 5040 N. Federal Hwy. in the past year.

Aug. 7: Someone attempted to use the victim’s personal info. to make charges to a bank account at 3550 N. Federal Hwy. The subject provided the victim’s name, date of birth and social security number. The victim was unaware of how the info. was obtained.