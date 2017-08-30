Bucks stun defending state champs

Posted on 30 August 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

While the score may have resembled something found on a baseball diamond, the Deerfield Beach High School football team will take it nonetheless.

The Bucks kicked off the season with a stunning, 6-2 victory over defending Class 6A state champion Miami Carol City at Traz Powell Stadium last Friday night.

Deerfield Beach senior kicker Liden Rivera connected on second quarter field goals of 33 and 25 yards for a 6-0 lead; however, the Bucks needed two crucial goal line stands in the closing minutes to preserve the win, including a key interception in the end zone by senior safety Jayson Dennis, following a blocked punt deep in their own territory.

Deerfield Beach also forced three incomplete passes after Bucks coach Jevon Glenn took an intentional safety and the Chiefs returned the free kick to the Deerfield 11-yard line. The Bucks limited Carol City to just 55 yards total offense in the game.

Deerfield Beach, the state’s top-ranked Class 8A team in the state, now travels to New Jersey to face St. Joseph Regional, which MaxPreps ranks 18th in the nation, on Sept. 2. The Bucks are currently ranked 105 in the same poll.

Junior lifeguards final haul: 43 medals at nationals

Team Pompano came away with eight National Championships among a total of 43 medals at the recent USLA National Championship in Daytona Beach.

The talented junior lifeguard program captured 11 gold medals, 13 silver, 6 bronze and 13 medals for 4th and 5th, respectively). The top five in each event won medals.

The national champions included Grace Parnas (Girls “B” Division, Beach Flags and Paddleboard); Isabella Taylor (Girls “A” Division, Paddleboard and IronGuard); Summer Schulte (Girls “A” Division, Run-Swim-Run and Distance Swim); Alex Marquez (Boys “A” Division, IronGuard) and Mattheus Santos, Kelly Schulte, Alejandro Quinones and Ronald Hache in the Boys U19 Rescue Race.

The silver medalists were: Isabella Taylor (Girls “A” Division, Distance Swim, Run-Swim-Run); Summer Schulte (Girls “A” Division, Ironguard, Paddleboard); Raphael Santos (Boys “A” Division, Distance Swim, Run-Swim-Run); “A” Division Swim Relay, composed of Isabella Taylor, Summer Schulte, Alex Marquez, Raphael Santos, Emilio Barrantes and the “A” Division Rescue Relay, composed of Raphael Santos and Alex Marquez.

The bronze medalists were Lilia Blanco (Girls “C” Division, Distance Swim and Ironguard); Reese Andres (Girls “C” Division, Paddleboard); Owen Williams (Boys “C” Division, Ironguard); Christian Quinones (Boys “B” Division, Beach Flags); Mattheus Santos (U19 Division, Run-Swim-Run).

“Out of the six individual events, Team Pompano had the top two finishers in the country in four of those events in our “A” Girls, Isabella Taylor and Summer Schulte,” said Nemia L. Schulte, president of the Pompano Beach Junior Lifeguard Association. “These two young ladies primarily competed against each other while blowing away the rest of the pack.”