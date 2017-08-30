CRIME WATCH

Posted on 30 August 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 15: A woman reported her vehicle hood ornament stolen at 950 S. Ocean Dr.

Aug. 15: A man said his car was entered and $100 in cash, three credit cards and a baseball hat were stolen at 561 N. Ocean Dr.

Aug. 15: Someone broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse at 2229 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 15: A woman reported her bicycle stolen from 224 Ventnor M.

Aug. 18: A woman reported her purse containing $1,300 stolen from her car at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 15: Police responded to a transformer and a pole on fire approximately 75 ft. from a residence at 2357 NE 28 Ct. There was a loud explosion and the fire was eventually put out.

Aug. 15: Police responded to an alarm at two different residences (2430 NE 31 Ct. and 2651 NE 53 Ct.) but both it seems were false alarms canceled by the residents and the homes were secure.