HAPPENINGS

Posted on 30 August 2017 by LeslieM

Old Town Untapped

Friday, Sept. 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

Brew Bash at BaCA! Old Town Untapped is South Florida’s premiere Craft Brew and Arts Festival. A night filled with free craft beer samples from Pompano’s own breweries, live music, food trucks, art and more! 1st Friday of each month. While you’re there, check out the Frontier Art Exhibit, which has a reception starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Movies on the Lawn – Spy Kids

Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

The Great Lawn

3501 E Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Dept. invite you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and enjoy a featured presentation under the stars. This is a free, family–friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

The Stars of Tomorrow Concert

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Nineteen members of Florida Grand Opera’s Youth Artist Learning Academy (YALA) will appear in a concert of art songs and scenes from classic operas and musicals. The students will offer the final result of their summer studies with a concert of scenes from Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro, Bizet’s Carmen, Mascagni’s L’amico Fritz, Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia, Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore, plus selected art songs and Broadway favorites

Art Walk 4 Autism

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 to 10 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The Art Walk 4 Autism is back! It is a 5K run/walk. The host of the event is Shekinah Mountain Bible Fellowship. To get your ticket, visit www.aw4a.org .

Labor Day Picnic

Monday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m.

Community Park South Pavilion

NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

North Broward Democratic Club, along with other clubs throughout the county, will be celebrating Labor Day. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Guests should bring chairs and drinks. Rain or shine event. For more information, call 954-863-7789.

Save The Date: 9/11: A Day for Honoring Our Heroes

A Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 SW 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invite you to a night of remembrance, recognition and celebration. The Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature guest speakers, musicians and a special performance by the American Legion 65-piece band. Admission is free, how-ever space is limited. Please pick up a ticket to secure your seat. They are available on a first come, first serve basis at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, Herb Skolnick Community Center and E. Pat Larkins Community Center. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov .

7-Week in-depth Boating Course

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn the basics of navigation, docking, emergencies, water sport safety and local laws. Be more confident on a boat after this class and earn a Florida boaters education card. Cost is $85 for adults and $35 for 18 years old or under. Group discounts available online at www.pompanosafeboating.com . For more information, call 754-444-1470.

Join the Pompano Beach CERT

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Training Center

120 SW 3 St,

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue will be conducting Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes beginning Sept. 14. Classes are held every Thursday for eight consecutive weeks at the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Training. Free. Through the course, you will learn lifesaving skills that will assist your family and our community during the first criti-cal hours after a disaster. At the conclusion of the program, students will receive a certificate and become a member of the team. For more information and to register, visit the CERT page within the website: www.pompanobeachfl.gov , or call 954-786-4510.

Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. shotgun start

Crystal Lake Golf Club

3810 Crystal Lake Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Time to hit the links for a good cause. This annual Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach event benefits a long list of local charities. There is also lunch, awards, a silent auction and raffles.Plus, you can get free drinks on the course. $125/ individual; 500/ Foursome. For registration and more information, call Kerri Gordon at 954-980-1833 or visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org .

Bullets in the Bathtub

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Royal Fiesta in the Cove Shopping Plaza

1680 SE 3 Court

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Murder Mystery Dinner and entertainment from Schultz Productions is the most requested community event and the Deerfield Chamber is bringing it back. It is very interactive and this year the theme is “Bullets in the Bathtub,” so don’t forget your gangster hat and flapper outfits! Doors close at 6 p.m. so get there early. Show starts promptly. The cost is only $60 for Chamber members, $75 for non-members, but get your tickets quick. For more information, contact Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050, or email info@deerfieldchamber.com.