LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Posted on 30 August 2017 by LeslieM

Dearest friends,

Having gone through Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago and leaving home with only a laundry basket of wet things, my heart goes out to the people of Texas.

Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, my friends and I from Kiwanis clubs throughout Florida have asked how we can help the affected areas. Although you may donate or help any way you see fit, we have been provided with the following information. You can be guaranteed that 100 percent of your donation will go to the families and not for any sort of administration costs.

We will be working directly with the Kiwanis clubs in the Houston, Galveston, Port Aransas, Victoria, Baytown, Rockport and Pasadena areas. They will be distributing boxes of personal items to people in need. If you would like to donate funds to this effort, please use the PayPal button on their district website to donate or send checks to Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach, PO Box 1105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443 with “Disaster Relief Fund” written in the memo.

If you prefer to make a tax deductible donation, please send a check to the address below and mark the check as a donation to the disaster relief fund:

Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation, Inc.

3010 W Park Row Dr #100

Pantego, TX 76013

(The district foundation is a 501C3 organization and all donations are tax deductible).

If you prefer to donate to the disaster relief fund of the Kiwanis International Children’s Fund, you can donate online and select “Please direct my gift to: Disaster Relief Fund.”

You can also use your cell phone and text “Aid” to 50155.

Checks can be made payable to Kiwanis Children’s Fund and “Disaster Relief Fund” written in the memo or pledge form. Please send checks to:

Kiwanis Children’s Fund

P.O. Box 6457 – Dept #286

Indianapolis, IN 46206

All USA Donations are tax-deductible in the U.S.

Kerri Gordon

Deerfield Beach Kiwanian