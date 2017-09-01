Posted on 01 September 2017 by JLusk

Need a wedding dress? Alfred Angelo Bridal, one of the country’s largest wedding dress retailers, is slated to be auctioning off thousands of dresses on Saturday. The auction is supposed to only include sample dresses and wholesale inventory that has been stored here in Deerfield Beach.

The bridal dress company went bankrupt and now is looking to get rid of its merchandise. This auction has to be approved by the West Palm Beach based U.S. Bankruptcy Court, but if the auction by Auction America does take place, it will happen Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at Alfred Angelo’s warehouse at 602 S. Military Trail, Building 2, Unit 692, in Deerfield Beach, according to a court filing. There is also supposed to be an 8 a.m. viewing (by appointment).

Many brides were left without their dresses by this bankruptcy. The company said on their website that because of the “logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order” they could no longer continue delivering dresses so the order would have to remain unfilled. They said that if you are owed any money, visit www.flsb.uscourts.gov/?page_id=1932 and file a claim.