Be aware many of these events may be canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

Music Under the Stars

Friday, Sept. 8, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Great Lawn

3501 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join the city of Pompano Beach for an evening of great music and entertainment as Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. Their featured band for this month is Business As Usual (Pop). For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Senior Prom

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach and the Parks & Recreation Department invite you to the first ever Senior Prom. This “Grown Folks Affair” will be an evening of fun as participants kick off their shoes and dance the night away. $10. Tickets may be purchased at the Hillsboro Community Center. For additional information, call 954- 571-7550.

Join the Scouts!

•Saturday, Sept. 9, 11a.m to 2p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

•Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6:30pm

Lutheran Church

959 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information contact the Scoutmaster, Robert Nast at troop119sfc@gmail.com or Cubmaster Everra Robbins at ejrobbins07@gmail.com . Visit their website at www.troop119sfc.com .

6th Annual Brazilian Beat

Saturday, Sept 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheatre

327 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Go hear the sounds of a popular Brazilian artist and Samba drummers, see beautiful costumed dancers in a Rio-style parade and enjoy savory Brazilian cuisine and cocktails. This is a free community event. No outside chairs allowed. Free parking available at City Hall (201 W. Palmetto Park Rd.), the Downtown Library (400 NW 2 Ave.), Building Administration (200 NW 2 Ave.), and other locations downtown where event signage is featured. For convenience, free trolleys will be available to and from the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

9/11: A Day for Honoring Our Heroes

A Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 SW 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Features guest speakers, musicians and a special performance by the American Legion 65-piece band. Admission is free, however space is limited. Please pick up a ticket to secure your seat. They are available on a first come, first served basis at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, Herb Skolnick Community Center and E. Pat Larkins Community Center. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit the city’s website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov .

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach meeting

Tuesday, Sept 12, 1 p.m.

Clubhouse

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Everyone is welcome to attend. The speaker is holocaust survivor Zelda Markbell Fuksman.

7-week in-depth Boating Course

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn the basics of navigation, docking, emergencies, water sport safety and local laws. Be more confident on a boat after this class and earn a Florida boaters education card. Cost is $85 for adults and $35 for 18 years old or under. Group discounts available online at www.pompanosafeboating.com . For more information, call 754-444-1470.

Join Pompano Beach CERT

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Training Center

120 SW 3 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue will be conducting Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes beginning Sept. 14. Classes are held every Thursday for eight consecutive weeks. Free. Through the course, you will learn lifesaving skills that will assist your family and our community during the first critical hours after a disaster. At the conclusion of the program, students will receive a certificate and become a member of the team. For more information and to register, visit the CERT page within the website: www.pompanobeachfl.gov , or call 954-786-4510.

Arboretum’s first meeting

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

The Deerfield Beach Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach Fl. 33442

Speaker Ted Buckwald is an outstanding authority on Lepidopterology (butterflies). Plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Go and visit their new and beautiful rainforest. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 954-480-4495, or visit www.treezoo.com.

Save the Date: Jr. Angler’s Day

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach for their 2nd Annual Jr. Anglers Day. A family fun-filled fishing event with fishing clinics, goody bait buckets, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon art, fishing and more. Event is for kids ages 5-13. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.

Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. shotgun start

Crystal Lake Golf Club

3810 Crystal Lake Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Time to hit the links for a good cause. This annual Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach event benefits a long list of local charities. There is also lunch, awards, a silent auction and raffles.