CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 September 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 22: An individual stole various food items from a Marathon Gas Station at 299 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Aug. 22: Someone entered a car parked at 315 Lock Rd. and stole a driver’s license, a credit card and a gun valued at $635.

Aug. 22: A man reported a car he had rented from Ambassador Rent-A-Car stolen from 900 10 St.

Aug. 22: A man reported that two men robbed him of his wallet and stabbed him at 100 SW 1 Terr.

Aug. 24: A woman reported her car parked at 1173 W. Hillsboro Blvd. broken into and a purse stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 18: Police responded to a call of a shoplifting and the subjects left the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. in a Chevy Blazer. The vehicle was located and the two subjects were found to have the merchandise from the deli, valued at $22.60, from the store. It was determined that the male was responsible for the theft and the female was uninvolved.

Aug. 18: The victim said someone removed 10-15 coconuts from his yard at 4000 NE 24 Ave. and he had it captured on his security camera. Police were able to track down the vehicle to a Boca Raton man who admitted to taking the coconuts.