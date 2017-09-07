Mandatory Evacuations for some areas of Deerfield Beach

Posted on 07 September 2017 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to remind residents that Broward County is issuing a mandatory evacuation beginning Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., for Zones A and B. This includes all residences and businesses east of US-1/Federal Highway and mobile homes within Broward County.

All residents and businesses and their employees should make arrangements to adhere to the mandatory evacuation and vacate the affected areas beginning at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow. Those residents who evacuate must remember they will need I.D./proof of residency upon returning to their home. After the storm, law enforcement will not let residents back into their homes without that documentation.