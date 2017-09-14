HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 September 2017 by LeslieM

Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Pompano Beach Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Join the City of Pompano Beach for an evening of food trucks, music and fun! They encourage everyone to bring their blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited at most food truck events! Great entertainment, full bar. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Clint Black concert

Saturday, Sept 16, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Amp is proud to present the iconic and timeless country music of Clint Black. The multi-million selling country mega-star recently released On Purpose, his first full-length album of new songs in a decade, and he’s doing it on his own terms. The new album is dedicated to his father, who died in late 2012. Tickets range from $38 to $98 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.theamppompano.org or call 954-519-5500.

Singles Party

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.

American Rock Bar & Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join their fun and vivacious group of interesting college educated men and women. Many arrive alone. Dress is casual but neat. Mix, mingle and meet. Watch, listen, sing, dance and have fun with a great talent. They have a delicious & reasonably-priced menu of appetizers, salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and dinner entrees and desserts. Look for balloons to find organizers in the backroom. Please introduce yourself. The Owner is giving the single members the entire bar exclusively for their group. And maybe you will find that special someone. $5 entry fee and plenty of free parking. Call to make sure event is still happening at 954-428-4539.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

w/ Collective Soul

Tuesday, Sept, 19, 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Amp and AEG Live are proud to present Sammy Hagar, one of rock music’s most dynamic frontmen and acclaimed songwriters, in concert with his new band The Circle and touring with Collective Soul. To order your tickets by phone, call 1-800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.co m.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Sept 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Johnny Vincent” will be playing for your entertainment. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Bullets in the Bathtub

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Royal Fiesta in the Cove Shopping Plaza

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Murder Mystery Dinner and entertainment from Schultz Productions is the most requested community event and the Deerfield Chamber is bringing it back. It is very interactive and this year the theme is “Bullets in the Bathtub,” so don’t forget your gangster hat and flapper outfits! Doors close at 6 p.m. so get there early. Show starts promptly. The cost is only $60 for Chamber members, $75 for non-members, but get your tickets quick. For more information, contact Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050, or email info@deerfieldchamber.com.