CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 September 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 1: A burglary was reported at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 417 S. Dixie Hwy.

Sept. 1: A man reported that two men came to his home at 291 NW 48 Ave. regarding a dispute over money. One man displayed a gun. The man under attack ran back into his house.

Sept. 1: Two men stole clothing from Marshall’s at 3852 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept. 3: A man stole $20 from a tip jar at Pizzaria Brasil at 801 W. Sample Rd.

Sept. 4: A trespassing incident was reported at 200 NE 21 Ave. Subjects were observed jumping over a locked and closed pier gate during hours of non-operation.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 28: The victim from 2700 block of NE 52 Street. said his identity was stolen when he received notice that several accounts had been opened in his name. Someone withdrew $15,729.38 from his bank.

Aug. 28: Police stopped a subject walking on a road at 2100 NE 49 St. and was asked for identification. A search revealed two active warrants. The subject was searched and prescription narcotics and marijuana were found on his person. He could not provide a prescription for them.

Aug. 28: A subject was in the checkout line and had concealed items in her purse. Since she had not exited the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy., the items were returned and no crime was committed. The store wanted her trespassed so while they were doing that, the subject’s friend approached. Police asked if they could search her purse and she admitted to taking deli items valued at $4.67 from the store.