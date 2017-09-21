HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 September 2017 by LeslieM

Festi-Fall Arts & Crafts Show

Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach for a fun day. There will be handmade arts & crafts, holiday gifts, jewelry, baked goods and more. $3 admission. For more information, call 561-392-2223.

Marcus Roberts Trio

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Jazz great Wynton Marsalis has hailed Marcus Roberts as “the genius of modern piano.” The Jazz virtuoso has been profiled on 60 Minutes, Charlie Rose, Tavis Smiley, NPR and more. See him live in concert with Jazz greats Jason Marsalis and Rodney Jordan. Tickets range from $35 to $50. Visit www.ccpompano.org . For more information, call 954-545-7800.

Bullets in the Bathtub

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Royal Fiesta in the Cove Shopping Plaza

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Murder Mystery Dinner and entertainment from Schultz Productions is the most requested community event and the Deerfield Chamber is bringing it back. It is very interactive and this year the theme is “Bullets in the Bathtub,” so don’t forget your gangster hat and flapper outfits! Doors close at 6 p.m. so get there early. Show starts promptly. The cost is only $60 for Chamber members, $75 for non-members, but get your tickets quick. For more information, contact Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050, or email info@deerfieldchamber.com .

Save the Date: Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 29, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1, Noon to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd,

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Presented by The Pompano Beach Rotary Club. Enjoy performances by the International Polka Band, Tuchar beers, with delicious German food by local restaurant Checkers Old Munchen. Games daily throughout the weekend, including stein races, barrel races, coaster toss, and the crowning of Herr & Frau Oktoberfest 2017! VIP packages available. Proceeds benefit local charities. For tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org . $15, general, $50, VIP, Kids 12 and under Free. For more information, call 954-545-7800.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Show w/ Collective Soul

RESCHEDULED

Due to Hurricane Irma, this concert was rescheduled. The new date is Nov. 12 at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Those who purchased tickets already, those tickets will be honored. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase as well, available until Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. For those seeking tickets, they can be purchased online or by phone via Ticketmaster. You can also contact Ticketmaster for refunds at 800-745-3000.

Many recent events were canceled due to Irma. As the new date approaches, The Observer will be putting in information, or if you know of something that has been rescheduled, let us know. Also take a look within the paper… there might just be an ad with the new date.