Hell’s Kitchen Cocktail Party

Posted on 22 September 2017 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Is it getting hot in here? It isn’t the SoFla sun. It’s the Hell’s Kitchen chefs, who were here in Boca Raton on the first weekend of September. On Sept. 1, five chefs who were on the FOX TV show Hell’s Kitchen came to The Loft in Boca Raton to be part of the first ever cocktail party of its kind hosted by Potions in Motion catering and promoted by LivingFLA.com .

The owner of the catering company Potions in Motion, Jason Savino, said the day after this event, the chefs would go on to create a five course, four hour dinner for over 500 guests at his restaurant, Prime 7 in Seven Bridges in Delray. The sold-out event would allow guests to vote on the courses and who made the best dish. Each chef, he said, would take on one course. [The winner, announced later, was Chef Sterling Wright].

But, before they could get cooking for that event, the chefs had to show their stuff at this cocktail soiree, handing out samples and spending quality time with the intimate crowd.

Season 14’s Chef Christine Hazel served up chicken and waffle sliders with chipotle aïoli and Maple slaw. She flew in from Philadelphia to attend. Since she was on the show, she has transformed from culinary student to private chef. She is influenced by the places she goes and enjoys contributing in any way she can.

“I love giving back to the community,” she said, talking about how she just fed 120,000 people through United Way and will be helping the American Heart Association next.

Regarding the show, she laughed, saying, “We were an animated bunch. There were a lot of personalities and I have made a lot of friends.”

She added, “People look to you as an example [when you are on a show]. I realized ‘I want to do this career for the rest of my life [so I think before I act].’ Every day I want to get a little bit better.”

Barret Beyer, a Long Island, NY chef from Season 11, also enjoys helping others. He helped feed first responders during Hurricane Sandy.

Although he wasn’t sure what he was going to make this night until a few hours prior, he whipped together the perfect tasty bite involving brined salmon, cucumber and a lemon caper dill cream cheese.

About Hell’s Kitchen, he said, “The show gave me a platform to do what I do — make people happy and make sure they eat good food, and have a good time.”

When it comes to giving back, Nashville’s Sterling Wright (from Season 13) takes the cake. He beamed as he showed an online story on his phone about him donating his bone marrow to save someone’s life last year. He also enjoys being a role model for kids.

He said, “I wasn’t always this happy. I was a young man running around in a gang. I got shot. After being in the hospital and in jail, I said I am ready for you God … If I can do it, you can do it.”

Chef Bret Hauser, a Delray Beach chef from Season 14, described what it was like working with Chef Gordon Ramsey, saying, “Being able to stand next to him and watch him cook was an incredible opportunity of a lifetime … watching a true professional in his element. I was in awe.”

He added, “This event is a great time. I am looking forward to doing more. I think it is a great turnout.”

South Florida Chef Robyn Almodovar has been busy with her Palate Party food truck since her stint on the show back in Season 10. She also is co-owner of her own brick and mortar called Rumor’s Bar & Grill, located at 2426 Wilton Dr., she said as she handed out her crunchy melt-in-your-mouth mini ahi tuna tacos made with fresh smashed avocado, chile paste and sesame seeds with cilantro.

Robyn will be rejoining Hell’s Kitchen for Season 17 “All Stars.”

When asked what she will do differently this time around, she said, “Keep my mouth shut, head down and focus.”

She has an upcoming viewing party of her on Season 17 on Sept. 29 at Rumors Bar & Grill starting at 7 p.m.

Also at the event was Avi Zenatti and Ilana Brodt who brought their Karawan Tahini and Hummus. Ilana has been in the states for 30 years, but her husband Avi just moved here three years ago from Israel. He is a chef and wanted to cook with good tahini so had it shipped in.

“The tahini here just didn’t taste right,” said Ilana, who now lives with her husband in Jupiter. “You look at it and see it separates. Ours doesn’t.”

They liked the product, which came from Israel’s West Bank, so much they started importing it into America and got global exclusivity to distribute it a little over a year ago.

“Costco said ‘People like ready-made. Why not hummus?’ So we came up with four different types of hummus [a month ago]. Others have seven to 12 percent tahini. Ours has 25-30 percent. No cholesterol, no preservatives,” said Ilana of the tahini, which they call a “superfood.”

Potions in Motion/ Prime 7 Executive Chef “Sexz Chef,” as he is called, handed out samples and drinks as well, talking about the importance of presentation in addition to quality. See Potions in Motion upcoming events on their Facebook page.