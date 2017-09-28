HAPPENINGS

Lunch On The Lawn
Friday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mizner Park Amphitheater
590 Plaza Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Enjoy lunch from various food trucks amidst picnic tables, misting machines and subtle background music. Pending its reception, they will extend this offering throughout the fall season. For more information, visit www.mizneramp.com. This event will also be happening on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oktoberfest
Friday, Sept. 29, 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 W. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Presented by the Pompano Beach Rotary Club. Enjoy performances by the International Polka Band, Tuchar beers, with delicious German food by local restaurant Checkers Old Munchen, games daily throughout the weekend, including stein races, barrel races, coaster toss and the crowning of Herr & Frau Oktoberfest 2017! VIP packages also available. Proceeds benefit local charities. For tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org. $15, General, $50, VIP, Kids 12 and under Free. For more information, call 954-545-7800.
Dunn’s Run
Sunday, Oct. 1, 7:30 a.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Grab your running shoes and your family to come out for a day of exercise and fun with a 5 mile or 5K run/walk. Fun activities include a visit with Billy the Marlin and Stanley C. Panther, a bounce house, food and craft vendors and more. For 5K Walk & Run, it is $30; for the 5 Mile Run, $35, the Kids Fun Run (Ages 3-6), $10 and the Kids Fun Run (2 and under) is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Just a Yard Sale
Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Herb Skolnick Community Center
800 SW 36 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
“Just A Yard Sale” is an indoor Yard Sale where prices are cheap and treasures are exceptional. Food will be on sale. This is a free event with free parking. For more information, call 954-786-4590.
Garden Club of Lighthouse Point
Glass Mushroom Garden Art Workshop
Monday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.
Dixon Ahl Hall
2220 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
The instructor will be Joyce Rosselli. The workshop includes instructions and materials, and they will also provide accents, such as colored gemstones and color ink/paint for individualizing your creation. Additional kits are available for purchase. There will be light refreshments served. $15. Limited space, R.S.V.P. by Sept. 29, by e-mail at georgia@campsaginaw.com or call 609-353-4882.
Pompano Beach Highlands meeting
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Highlands Park
1650 NE 50 Ct.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
The Pompano Beach Civic Improvement Association is pleased to welcome Pompano Beach City Manager Greg Harrison to the meeting. Mr. Harrison will give an update on developments in the city and will be taking questions from the audience. This is a free meeting that is open to the public. For more information, visit www.pbhighlands.org or email pbhighlands@gmail.com.
Tuesday Night Beach Dances
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Save the Date: 17th Annual Health & Wellness Expo
Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Hosted by The Center for Active Aging (formerly NE Focal Point). Expo activities will include vendors with health information and education for all ages. Health Screenings will include Balance, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index, Carotid Artery, Cholesterol, Glucose, Hearing, Vision and Skin Cancer. Flu shots will be administered by Walgreens. Flu shot registration is required; please call 954-480-4449. There will be door prizes and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For more information or to register as a vendor, please visit the City of Deerfield Beach website (www.deerfield-beach.com) or contact Cindy Towle, RBNC, Health Support Manager, at 954-480-4446.