HAPPENINGS

Posted on 28 September 2017 by LeslieM

Lunch On The Lawn

Friday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Enjoy lunch from various food trucks amidst picnic tables, misting machines and subtle background music. Pending its reception, they will extend this offering throughout the fall season. For more information, visit www.mizneramp.com . This event will also be happening on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 29, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Presented by the Pompano Beach Rotary Club. Enjoy performances by the International Polka Band, Tuchar beers, with delicious German food by local restaurant Checkers Old Munchen, games daily throughout the weekend, including stein races, barrel races, coaster toss and the crowning of Herr & Frau Oktoberfest 2017! VIP packages also available. Proceeds benefit local charities. For tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org . $15, General, $50, VIP, Kids 12 and under Free. For more information, call 954-545-7800.

Dunn’s Run

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7:30 a.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Grab your running shoes and your family to come out for a day of exercise and fun with a 5 mile or 5K run/walk. Fun activities include a visit with Billy the Marlin and Stanley C. Panther, a bounce house, food and craft vendors and more. For 5K Walk & Run, it is $30; for the 5 Mile Run, $35, the Kids Fun Run (Ages 3-6), $10 and the Kids Fun Run (2 and under) is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Just a Yard Sale

Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

“Just A Yard Sale” is an indoor Yard Sale where prices are cheap and treasures are exceptional. Food will be on sale. This is a free event with free parking. For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point

Glass Mushroom Garden Art Workshop

Monday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

The instructor will be Joyce Rosselli. The workshop includes instructions and materials, and they will also provide accents, such as colored gemstones and color ink/paint for individualizing your creation. Additional kits are available for purchase. There will be light refreshments served. $15. Limited space, R.S.V.P. by Sept. 29, by e-mail at georgia@campsaginaw.com or call 609-353-4882.

Pompano Beach Highlands meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Highlands Park

1650 NE 50 Ct.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

The Pompano Beach Civic Improvement Association is pleased to welcome Pompano Beach City Manager Greg Harrison to the meeting. Mr. Harrison will give an update on developments in the city and will be taking questions from the audience. This is a free meeting that is open to the public. For more information, visit www.pbhighlands.org or email pbhighlands@gmail.com .

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date: 17th Annual Health & Wellness Expo

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441