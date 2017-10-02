Posted on 02 October 2017 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The weather was perfect on Monday, Sept. 25 for the 8th Annual Two Georges at The Cove Golf Tournament, held at Deer Creek Country Club, located at 2801 Deer Creek Country Club Blvd.

in Deerfield Beach. At 1:15 p.m., golf carts were lined up, ready to begin. Many foursomes had been there before; there were 70 people overall. Trophies were awarded to the top three, as well as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive. There also were two Hole-In-One prizes, said Two Georges at The Cove owner Steve Scaggs, who said one prize was a Rolex, the other was a car (unfortunately, no one got a Hole in One this time). Players would find spirit sponsors along the trail at five different holes as well, providing beer, or other libations. They also had raffles and 50/50s. Following the tournament, at night, they had an awards dinner back at Two Georges, at 1754 SE 3 Ct., in Deerfield Beach.

First place winner Johnny Mugs Produce won a Bolo Sport Fishing Charter trip, including three adult passes and three kids passes. Bolo is located at Two Georges at The Cove Marina. Kelly Egan was Closest to the Pin (Women’s) and Vito Passalacqua (Men’s). Second place was Breakthru Beverage and third was Derek Eldred.

Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club. Their goal was to achieve $10,000; so far they have raised over $325,000 through the years.

Scaggs added, “This is another great year. Even with the hurricane, we had a great turnout, people excited and happy to do anything they can to help the Boys & Girls Club. A lot of employees stepped up and volunteered.”

Karriem Edwards, director of development at Boys & Girls Club, Jim & Jan Moran Unit, was pleased with the event.

“I am grateful for another year of support from Steve, The Cove… the whole team,” he said.

He added that the Boys & Girls Club, in addition to the normal focus on academics, they also are helping the kids get additional job skills.

He explained, “We’re emphasizing workforce development for our teens. We’ve always emphasized academics. [We are not only teaching] job skills, but also developing partnerships which will lead to employment.”

To find out more about the Boys & Girls Club, visit www.bgcbc.com.