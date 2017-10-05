CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 October 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 17: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle parked at 666 Siesta Key and stole his handgun.

Sept. 19: A woman was arrested and charged with retail theft, resisting a merchant and possession of drug paraphernalia at 202 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept. 19: A woman reported her car parked at 2301 W. Sample Rd. was broken into and a backpack with books, a wallet with credit cards and a Florida driver’s license stolen.

Sept. 21: A man reported his Honda Civic parked at 1645 SE 3 Ct. stolen.

Sept. 25: A vehicle parked at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and a GPS stolen.

Sept. 25: A vehicle parked at 4231 NW 9 Ave. was broken into and a wallet with $21 and a Florida driver’s license was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 2: Police responded to a report of a fight in progress. The owner of the business attempted to escort an unruly patron out of the establishment at 4460 N. Federal Hwy. and they began to fight.

Sept. 6: Someone stole a cell phone from a bench where the victim was sitting. She realized it as she was getting up to go to a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $200.

Sept. 9: A subject caused a disturbance in a sports bar at 4480 N. Federal Hwy. and was asked to leave after starting altercations with other patrons. The subject refused to sign a trespass warning.