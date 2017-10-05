HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 October 2017 by LeslieM

Broward Sheriff’s Office Gun Safety Course

Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

If you have a firearm in your home, Sheriff Israel and the Broward Sheriff’s Office want to help keep you and your family safer and avoid a possible tragedy. The course will include best practices on how to properly secure and store firearms, discussion about the dangers of toy guns and how they can be mistaken for real firearms and scenarios dealing with finding firearms in the home or presenting them in public. Refreshments and free gun locks will be provided. Seating limited; R.S.V.P. to Carlos Periu at 954-304-3288 or carlos_periu@sheriff.org

Highwaymen 2nd Generation Art Exhibit

Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Exhibit is co-hosted by Pompano Beach Historical Society and Bailey Contemporary Arts. Meet these exceptional artists, who are carrying on the legacy of the original Highwaymen. VIP Preview night with meet & greet, wine, beer and munchies. $25. Art available for purchase. Show continues Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movies in the Park — Hotel Transylvania 2

Friday, Oct. 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a fun family night out. Snacks and refreshments available for purchase. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark . For more information, call 954-480-4494.

District 4 Saturday Hours

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District Four Commissioner Todd Drosky is happy to introduce Saturday office hours at City Hall. Commissioner Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

Create your own FrankenPumpkin

Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon

Orchard Supply Hardware

340 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

To get in the Halloween spirit, kids 12 and under will be provided with one free pumpkin and all the materials to decorate their very own FrankenPumpkin – a DIY mix of Frankenstein and a traditional jack-o-lantern.

Derek Mack band performs

Sunday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.

Historic Ali Cultural Arts

353 Martin Luther King Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

For more information, visit www.aliarts.org

or call 954-786-7876.

Save the Date: DBLL General Membership Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

DBMS Athletic Complex

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Are you ready for some baseball? Would you like to be on the Board of Directors? Would you like to vote for who is on the Board of Directors? Join them upstairs in the Press box at DBMS Athletic Complex for the Annual General Membership Meeting. It takes lots of hands to run DBLL, the pay is not great, but the memories last a lifetime.

Beach Sounds

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free family-friendly concert series. Bring chairs or blankets. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Kids Night Out

Friday, Oct. 13, 6 to 11 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Parents, enjoy a night out and let the kids have their own fun. Children ages 5-12 will have a blast playing games, making new friends, creating unique arts and crafts projects, and eating pizza while under the care of dedicated recreation professionals. Space limited; register early. Pre-registration: $10; day of event: $20. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Public Square Rosary Crusade

Saturday, Oct. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

S. Federal Highway & Hillsboro Boulevard

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come do the rosary in celebration of the Fatima Centennial. For more information, contact Larry Martin at 954-481-9018 or 954-531-7834.

44th Annual “Women of Distinction” Awards Breakfast

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 to 11 a.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca West Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

The Soroptimist International of Boca Raton/Deerfield Beach will be honoring Chairperson Mrs. Terry Fedele and Lifetime Achievement Recipient Mrs. Barbara Gutin. $75. Make checks payable to Soroptimist International of Boca Raton Deerfield Beach, Inc. For more information, contact Marybeth Keenan at 561-306-0888.