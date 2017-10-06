Local chef went back to hell

Posted on 06 October 2017 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Local Florida chef Robyn Almodovar went back to hell… “Hell’s Kitchen,” that is. Known for her appearance as one of the contestants from Season 10, Robyn also has made a name for herself locally for her food truck Palate Party and her newer venture of becoming co-owner of a brick and mortar restaurant called Rumor’s Bar & Grill. Now, she is back in “Hell’s Kitchen” on TV every Friday on Fox to battle it out in Season 17’s All Star season with some of her old competitors and some new ones, all from previous seasons, as well as Gordon Ramsay, of course.

On the first night of the show, on Sept. 29, she held a special premier party in Rumors. Hosted by Seph Mason and with performances by drag queen Sasha Lords, the event featured plenty of appearances by Robyn, who thanked many in attendance and gave out raffle tickets and prizes. She danced with Sasha, paced and nervously watched the show on the big TVs all around the bar. This was the first time she had seen it, and seemed pleased with the way the producers featured her.

Media in attendance were treated with amazing selections, including her crabcake, nachos, meatballs and dates stuffed with goat cheese, and wrapped in bacon … all rich and delicious. Other guests also were served passed hors d’oeuvres.

The event was plenty of fun; Robyn was warm and welcoming to all inside and out of the locale who had stopped by, and feisty as ever. Break a leg, Chef Robyn! We will be watching…

Rumors Bar & Grill is located at 2426 Wilton Drive, in Wilton Manors. For more info., visit www.rumorsbarwiltonmanors.com.



