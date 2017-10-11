CRIME WATCH

Posted on 11 October 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 26: Someone stole a generator from a food truck parked at 1680 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept. 26: It was reported that there was a vehicle parked at 328 NW 43 Way and someone stole a handgun.

Sept. 26: A woman reported that her live-in boyfriend punched her in the face. The incident took place at 412 SW 10 Ct.

Sept. 26: A woman reported her car parked at 700 SW 11 Ct. was stolen. She believes the thief may have gotten the keys to the car earlier and used the key to steal the car.

Sept. 26: A man reported his home at 4910 NW 14 Terr. was broken into and two bicycles and his vehicle were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 14: The victim said her ex-husband damaged the hood on a 2007 Mazda with a piece of coral at the residence at 2101 NE 34 Ct. The victim said they did not argue and did not know why he committed the act.

Sept. 14: Police responded to a call of a theft of food from a closed business at 2701 NE 42 St. Nothing appeared to be taken per the business owner.

Sept. 14: Police responded to a suspicious incident at 3530 NE 26 Ave. and found a male subject extremely intoxicated who said he found the back door of a residence ajar. There were no signs of forced entry.