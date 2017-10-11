HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 October 2017 by LeslieM

DBLL General Membership Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

DBMS Athletic Complex

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Are you ready for some baseball? Would you like to be on the Board of Directors or would you like to vote for who is on the Board? Join them upstairs in the Press box at DBMS Athletic Complex for the Annual General Membership Meeting. It takes lots of hands to run DBLL. The pay is not great but the memories last a lifetime.

DB Arboretum Monthly Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Guest speaker: Chip Jones, landscape designer, nursery owner and authority on palms and cycads. Plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Beach Sounds

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This free family friendly concert is a great way to relax along the beach, so grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy the music. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Music Under the Stars

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Great Lawn

3501 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Vista Motor Company presents Music under the Stars every second Friday of the month. The featured band for this month is That 70’s Band (Classic Rock). For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Kids Night Out

Friday, Oct. 13, 6 to 11 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Children ages 5-12 will have a blast playing games, making new friends, creating unique arts & crafts, and eating pizza while under the care of dedicated recreation professionals. Space limited. Pre-registration: $10; day of event: $20. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Bean & Pepper Jamboree

Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Green Market

Atlantic Blvd. & NE 1 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This family favorite event also marks the grand opening of the green market. Stock up on some produce, listen to music and enjoy contests. There will be therapy animals there too and plenty of fun for kids. Ribbon cutting starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Barefoot Mailman Remembrance Day

Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.

Hillsboro Lighthouse

907 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

The Lighthouse may have been damaged by the hurricane, but tours are still on. An hourly shuttle boat will transport guests from the Sands Harbor Resort and Marina. Please visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours for footwear rules for those climbing the lighthouse tower and more information. A current Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society membership or a $25 transportation fee is required.

Replanting the Heritage Garden

Saturday, Oct 14, 1 to 2 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Irma destroyed the garden at this historic home but we can replant it! Go help and learn about solarizing, preparing for replanting, how to mix soils and planting techniques for herbs. Free to the public. For more information, call 754-307-5446 or visit www.samplemcdougald.org.

Deerfield Beach Chapter of Hadassah meets

Monday, Oct. 16, Noon

Rear building at LeClub

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Mr. Sanford Wainer, who lived in China, will speak on “The Jews of China.” Members and non-members are welcome. Refreshments served in the activity center, room C. For more information, call Minerva at 954-427-9902.

44th Annual “Women of Distinction” Awards Breakfast

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 to 11 a.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca West Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

The Soroptimist International of Boca Raton/Deerfield Beach will be honoring Chairperson Mrs. Terry Fedele and Lifetime Achievement Recipient Mrs. Barbara Gutin. $75. Make checks payable to Soroptimist International of Boca Raton/Deerfield Beach, Inc. For more information, contact Marybeth Keenan at 561-306-0888.

Save the Date: 3rd Annual Women’s Expo

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Royal Fiesta in the Cove Shopping Center

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Showcase your woman-owned or women-oriented business at the 3rd Annual Women in Deerfield presented by the Deerfield Beach Chamber! Must provide a sample of service to attendees. To reserve a full table, the fee is $50 for Chamber members and $75 for non-members. To reserve a shared table, the fee is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. For more information, call Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050.

Breast Cancer Awareness & Survivors Celebration

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 a.m. to noon

The Church of The Living God

176 SW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Church of The Living God for their annual Breast Cancer Awareness and Survivors Celebration walk. Free food, music and a bounce house! Registration: 7 to 8 a.m. Awareness Walk: 8:10 to 9:10 a.m. Refreshments: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Celebration to honor survivors: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. For more information, call Janice Tigner at 954-715-9963.