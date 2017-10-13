Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating two attempted sexual battery cases that were reported on the same day on the barrier island in Deerfield Beach.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives are trying to determine if the cases are related.

Each victim told detectives that an unidentified intruder entered their home through an unlocked door in the early morning hours on October 4.

The first victim, a 53-year-old woman, said the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., and the second victim, a 33-year-old woman, said the assailant threatened her with a knife and attempted to sexually batter her at approximately 5:14 a.m. The victims live in nearby condominiums. Investigators are not releasing their names due to the nature of the reported crimes.

BSO detectives are reminding residents to lock their doors and always completely secure their homes.

Anyone with information about the attempted sexual battery cases is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips called into Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

