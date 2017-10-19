CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 October 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 3: A man reported that another man assaulted him with a knife at 405 SW 13 Pl.

Oct. 3: A man and a woman were caught on camera stealing a Fitbit valued at $200 from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Oct. 3: A man reported his license plate stolen from his car parked at 4365 SW 10 Pl.

Oct. 3: A woman reported that her boyfriend punched her in the face at 200 NE 39 Ct.

Oct. 4: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 120 SW 3 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 15: The victim said someone opened a bank account in his name. The victim received bank cards from the account, but never activated them.

Sept. 17: The victim received two bank cards in the mail; however, the victim stated he did not order them. He suspected he was the victim of fraud.

Sept. 23: The victim received an email message on his cell phone with a message that he needed to confirm his Apple iCloud account. He sent his name and social security number and then believed he was the victim of fraud. He contacted Apple and they confirmed they did not request information from him.