HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 October 2017 by LeslieM

Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 21, 3 to 7 p.m.

Pioneer Park

501 NE Eller St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the city for the 3rd Annual Deerfield Beach Fall Festival. See more, pg. 1. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Shriek Week

Fridays & Saturdays Oct. 20, 21, 27 & 28, 6 to 11 p.m.

Sugar Sand Park Community Center

300 S. Military Tr.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

There will be Haunted House Superstitions, Granny Grim’s Garage: Alien Lab, Catabella Express Trackless Train Rides, Giant LED Robots & DJ Show, Indoor Blacklight Games, Glitter Tattoos, Make & Takes, Funhouse Maze, Animal Tales “Creature Feature” Show, Trick or Treat Trail and the 6th Annual Kids’ Spooky Film Festival. For more information and to reserve your tickets, call the Willow Theatre Box Office at 561-347-3948

19th Annual Halloween Fair & Horse show

Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sand & Spurs Equestrian Park

1600 NE 5 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Pony rides, carnival games, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin patch, hay rides, fire trucks, arts & crafts, hand-crafted jewelry and more. Some proceeds benefit U Can Ride therapeutic sessions. Costume contest on horseback at 11 a.m. and public costume parade on foot at 2 p.m. All ages, no registration needed; meet at the bleachers. Gate admission $1 for 10 years & older. For more information, call 954-786-4133.

Halloween Hoe Down

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy a not-so-scary event. Activities for the entire family include costume contest, carnival games, horse-drawn hayrides, Halloween games and more! Free event. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Halloween Party

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dan Witt Park

4521 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Costume contest will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Bring the family for a fun night out. Don’t forget your camera!

Halloween Festivities

Friday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Leo J. Robb Gymnasium

435 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Fun activities, games, great music, arts & crafts, pie eating contest and costume contest! Free. For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Mai-Kai’s 9th Annual Hulaween Party

Friday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.

Mai-Kai Restaurant

3599 N. Federal Hwy,

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

South Florida’s favorite roots and rockabilly band, Slip & the Spinouts, will scare up some monstrous mayhem in The Molokai bar at the 9th Annual retro-themed bash. The costume contest starts at 10 p.m. with cash and prizes. Happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with half-priced drinks and appetizers. For more information, visit www.maikai.com .

Family Fun Ride & Bike Rodeo

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park – Bald Eagle Pavillion

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Broward Sheriff’s Office hosts this event, which will include an open family bike ride and a kids Bike Rodeo conducted by Fire Rescue. The rodeos are clinics to teach children the importance of riding safety and what skills and precautions they need to develop to have fun and ride safe on their bike. Bike and safety helmet checks assisted by Bike America.