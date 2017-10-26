CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 October 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 7: A man reported his car stolen from 1865 S. Powerline Rd.

Oct. 10: A man reported his car stolen from 431 SE 13 Ct.

Oct. 10: It was reported that a generator was stolen from a construction site at 125 NW 7 Ct.

Oct. 10: A woman reported her home at 1431 SE 2 Terr. broken into and $2,000 worth of jewelry and a passport stolen.

Oct. 10: A man and woman were observed stealing items from Bealls at 1079 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point 

Sept. 25: Police received an anonymous call regarding an open door and a truck in the driveway at a vacant home at 2200 NE 34 Ct. Police checked the interior of the residence but were unable to secure it because the garage door was blocked.

Sept. 25: The victim checked her bank account at 2800 N. Federal Hwy. and saw that $7,510 had been withdrawn from her account. It is unknown how the withdrawal had occurred.

Sept. 28: The victim returned home at 2120 NE 42 Ct. from the Keys to discover someone had stolen a handgun from a combination-locked briefcase. Nothing else was taken. The loss was $250.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

