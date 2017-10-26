FLICKS: Frankenstein at the library? FLIFF begins & Aida’s Secrets opens

Posted on 26 October 2017 by LeslieM

The Ghost of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s Frankenstein will manifest this 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Deerfield Beach Percy White Library. Besides screening a Lon Chaney monster movie (title withheld due to licensing agreements), this program will discuss Shelly’s influence on popular culture. The program will also present a video about Kenneth Strickfaden, a pioneer in steam technology.

Written by Mary W. Shelley in the early 19th Century, Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus contained elements of horror fiction, but the story was influenced by Greek mythology about creation. Through the creator’s neglect and irresponsibility, the creation causes chaos upon the status quo. Every generation has their own Frankenstein creation that becomes a monster.

During the 1930s, Boris Karloff became a household name when he portrayed the monster in a trilogy of Frankenstein movies. The Karloff Frankenstein movies were heavily influenced by European Gothic sensibilities. When Karloff stopped playing the monster at age 51, Lon Chaney Jr., Bela Lugosi and Glenn Strange portrayed the character in the 1940s. Given the events of World War II, the monster was portrayed as a mindless lumbering brute to reflect Nazi aggression.

In the 1950s, Karloff portrayed the creator in Frankenstein 1970, which featured a sappy metaphor about nuclear energy and weapons.

Those who dare to enter the auditorium at Deerfield Beach Percy White Library this Saturday afternoon will see the Frankenstein monster from a variety of perspectives. Besides other surprises, the first 25 people in attendance will receive the catalog for the 2017 Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF).

Speaking of FLIFF, this week’s screenings at Savor Cinema and Hollywood Paradiso will honor the 30th anniversary of the European Film Festival Awards. Many of these films made their American debut through FLIFF. Among the classic titles returning to the Broward County screens: The Full Monty, Life is Beautiful and Amelie. This week’s screenings also include the winners of the made-in-Florida competition, featuring the Lifetime Movie Channel favorite Girlfriend Killer, starring Barbie Castro.

Thor Ragnarok will be getting the most marketing buzz next week; but, this Marvel flick will be on the big screen through New Year’s Day, whereas the Opening Night Party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel only happens once a year. So plan accordingly. For ticket information and info. on all the events, contact 954-525 FILM or visit www.fliff.com .

Aida’s Secrets opens tomorrow. This documentary deals with Post Holocaust Europe and the long term effects on families and children. Aida’s secrets are two sons who never met, who form an instant bond. One son is blind, but, like a dogged detective, he is driven to uncover the mystery of this family separation.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween. Trick or Treat!