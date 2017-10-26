Halloween HAPPENINGS

Halloween Hoe Down
Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
Villages of Hillsboro Park
4111 NW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the City of Deerfield Beach for a not-so-scary event. Activities for the entire family include costume contest, carnival games, horse-drawn hayrides, Halloween games and more! This is a free event. For more information, call 954-480-4494.
Halloween Party
Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dan Witt Park
4521 NE 22 Ave.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Costume contest will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Bring the family for a fun night out. Don’t forget your camera!
Boo Bash
Friday, Oct. 27, 5 to 9 p.m.
Community Park
850 NE 18 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Join the City of Pompano Beach for a spooktacular time. They will be scaring up some fun with their carnival and inflatable rides, un-boo-lievable stage performers, DJ music and dancing, hootin’ and howlin’ haunted bus, ghostly games and more. Don’t forget to dress in your best costume for the pick of the pumpkin patch costume contest at 8 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111.
Mai-Kai’s 9th Annual Hulaween Party
Friday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.
Mai-Kai Restaurant
3599 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
It’s that time of year again, when ghouls and ghosts haunt The Mai-Kai, scaring up frightening fun. South Florida’s favorite roots and rockabilly band, Slip & the Spinouts, will scare up some monstrous mayhem in The Molokai bar at the 9th annual retro-themed bash. The costume contest will start at 10 p.m. with cash and prizes to the winners. Happy hour will run from 5 to 7 p.m. with half-priced drinks and appetizers. For more information, visit www.maikai.com.
Halloween Festivities
Friday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dr. Leo J. Robb Gymnasium
435 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the City of Deerfield Beach for an evening of fun activities, games, great music, arts & crafts, pie eating contest and costume contest. This is a free event. For more information, call 954-480-4481.
Haunted House
Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Enigma Haunt
1751 N. Military Tr.
Boca Raton, FL 33486.
Enigma Haunt features three hair-raising haunted attractions in one indoor location, utilizing two floors in more than 19,000 sq feet to create each horrifying destination. Tickets run $25 to $45. For more information, visit www.enigmahaunt.com.
BSO Family Fun Ride & Bike Rodeo
Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quiet Waters Park – Bald Eagle Pavillion
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The event is open to the public and all are invited to celebrate the benefits of bike safety. The event will consist of an open family bike ride and a kids Bike Rodeo that will be conducted by Fire Rescue. The rodeo is a clinic to teach children the importance of riding safety and what skills & precautions they need to develop to have fun and ride safe on their bike. They will also be conducting a bike and safety helmet check assisted by Bike America.
Halloween Fright Night
Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oceans 234
234 N. Ocean Blvd,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enjoy live DJ, drink specials and a chance to win prizes for their costume contest.
Halloween Party
Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.
Tipperary Pub
1540 SE 3 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Get into the Halloween spirit. Hang out, enjoy some good food and spirits. Get creative and try your luck with their costume contest to win a $150 prize!
Halloween Bash
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy,
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Fun event for kids age 10 and younger. Includes Wizard Show. Free entry, carousel rides for $1. For more information, call 954-943-4683.