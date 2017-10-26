Halloween HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 October 2017 by LeslieM

Halloween Hoe Down

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach for a not-so-scary event. Activities for the entire family include costume contest, carnival games, horse-drawn hayrides, Halloween games and more! This is a free event. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Halloween Party

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dan Witt Park

4521 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Costume contest will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Bring the family for a fun night out. Don’t forget your camera!

Boo Bash

Friday, Oct. 27, 5 to 9 p.m.

Community Park

850 NE 18 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join the City of Pompano Beach for a spooktacular time. They will be scaring up some fun with their carnival and inflatable rides, un-boo-lievable stage performers, DJ music and dancing, hootin’ and howlin’ haunted bus, ghostly games and more. Don’t forget to dress in your best costume for the pick of the pumpkin patch costume contest at 8 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Mai-Kai’s 9th Annual Hulaween Party

Friday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.

Mai-Kai Restaurant

3599 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

It’s that time of year again, when ghouls and ghosts haunt The Mai-Kai, scaring up frightening fun. South Florida’s favorite roots and rockabilly band, Slip & the Spinouts, will scare up some monstrous mayhem in The Molokai bar at the 9th annual retro-themed bash. The costume contest will start at 10 p.m. with cash and prizes to the winners. Happy hour will run from 5 to 7 p.m. with half-priced drinks and appetizers. For more information, visit www.maikai.com .

Halloween Festivities

Friday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Leo J. Robb Gymnasium

435 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach for an evening of fun activities, games, great music, arts & crafts, pie eating contest and costume contest. This is a free event. For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Haunted House

Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

Enigma Haunt

1751 N. Military Tr.

Boca Raton, FL 33486.

Enigma Haunt features three hair-raising haunted attractions in one indoor location, utilizing two floors in more than 19,000 sq feet to create each horrifying destination. Tickets run $25 to $45. For more information, visit www.enigmahaunt.com .

BSO Family Fun Ride & Bike Rodeo

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park – Bald Eagle Pavillion

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The event is open to the public and all are invited to celebrate the benefits of bike safety. The event will consist of an open family bike ride and a kids Bike Rodeo that will be conducted by Fire Rescue. The rodeo is a clinic to teach children the importance of riding safety and what skills & precautions they need to develop to have fun and ride safe on their bike. They will also be conducting a bike and safety helmet check assisted by Bike America.

Halloween Fright Night

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Blvd,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy live DJ, drink specials and a chance to win prizes for their costume contest.

Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Tipperary Pub

1540 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Get into the Halloween spirit. Hang out, enjoy some good food and spirits. Get creative and try your luck with their costume contest to win a $150 prize!

Halloween Bash

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Fun event for kids age 10 and younger. Includes Wizard Show. Free entry, carousel rides for $1. For more information, call 954-943-4683.