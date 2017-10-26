HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 October 2017 by LeslieM

Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Golf Club

3810 Crystal Lake Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Time to hit the links for a good cause. This annual Kiwanis of Deerfield Beach event benefits a long list of local charities. There is also lunch, awards, a silent auction and raffles. Plus, you can get free drinks on the course. $125/ individual; $500/ Foursome. For registration and more information, call Kerri Gordon at 954-980-1833 or visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org .

Boca Raton Green Market

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Intersection of S. Federal Highway & SE Mizner Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Each Saturday through May 13, come out to the GreenMarket and pick up some fresh locally-grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, soaps & lotions, juices, potted orchids, ocean shells, fresh cut flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, prepared foods, oils & vinegars, gourmet foods, hydroponic and organic foods, fresh fish and seafood, fresh pasta, doggie treats and more. Listen to music and enjoy. For more information, call 561-299-8684 or e-mail elilly707@aol.com.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Intersection of NE 1 Ave. & Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Green Market Pompano Beach is a locally-produced open air market featuring local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh seafood, gourmet teas and coffee, specialty food items, as well as homemade crafts, health-related products and live music. Season opens in October and continues every Saturday through April. Dogs welcome. For more information, e-mail greenmarketpompano@gmail.com or call 954-786-7824.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing just south of Hillsboro Boulevard near the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Toys 4 Tots Collection

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Myers Insurance Agency, Inc.

703 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Myers Insurance Agency is happy to sponsor their 8th year collecting toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Please bring your new unwrapped toys to their office beginning Nov. 1 until Dec. 13. Help make 2017 their best year yet!

Exercise Classes

Thursday, Nov. 2, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Steeple on the Beach (Briggs Hall)

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Strength & Balance Classes: Improve your flexibility, focus & overall movement, Sitting & standing with a chair. The goal is for you to move up to the cardio Zumba Gold class. Silver Sneakers welcome! Walk-ins pay $7 a class! Classes will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. For more information and to sign up, call Angel at 954-224-0886.

Save the Date: First Annual Ryan Owens Memorial Run

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.

On the beach across from Main Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by the City of Deerfield Beach and the Naked Warrior Project, this event is a four-mile beach run to celebrate and honor the life of SOCS (SEAL) William Ryan Owens, who was killed in combat in Yemen on Jan. 29, 2017. The kids fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. The finish line festival will feature food trucks and a beer garden for race participants. To register online, visit www.active.com/deerfield-beach-fl/running/trail-heads/ryan-owens-memorial-run-2017 . For the video of Ryan Owens, visit www.DFB.City . For more information about the race and other memorial events or to become a sponsor, visit www.nakedwarriorproject.org .

Day of the Dead Margarita Festival

Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.

Tijuana Taxi Co.

1015 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

DJ MONSTA from Power 96 will be hosting. There will be giveaways, special margarita flavors, frosty Coronas, balloon art & face painting, cotton candy, delicious food, sugar skull coloring pages, costumes, Modelo & Herradura promos, raffles & great music! For more information, call 954-708-2775.

Pompano Chamber Golf Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course

1101 N. Federal Hwy,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062