Top-ranked Bucks crush Monarch, 49-0

Posted on 26 October 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Deerfield Beach football coach Jevon Glenn knows bigger days are ahead for the state’s top-ranked Class 8A team.

The Bucks played three games in eight days and showed no signs of letting up last Friday night as they amassed 529 total yards of offense, while budgeting Monarch to 46 yards and crushing the Knights, 49-0, in a District 11-8A game at Coconut Creek High School.

“We are starting to peak at the right moment,” said Glenn, whose team also defeated Douglas, 35-0, and Blanche Ely, 55-8, in recent days. “Defensively, we knew early on they were going to have to carry us.”

“Offensively, our quarterback Tyron (Herring) has been doing a good job and our numbers have been starting to increase and we are getting a little more consistent on that end,” Glenn continued. “We are peaking at the right time.”

Senior Jakari Norwood rushed for 124 on eight carries and scored three times as the Bucks took command of the district race. Sophomore Jaylan Knighton added 16 carries for 140 and a 50-yard scoring run.

Deerfield Beach (6-2, 3-0) won its third consecutive game following a 14-0 loss at St. Thomas Aquinas. It also recorded its third shutout of the season and hasn’t allowed a score in 11 straight quarters, and just one score in its past 14 quarters. Monarch (5-2, 3-1) saw its four game win streak come to an end.

Deerfield got on the scoreboard first on a 33-yard scoring run by Norwood for a 7-0 lead with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Bucks scored twice in the second quarter to open up a 21-0 halftime cushion.

Junior quarterback Tyron Herring scored on a 2-yard plunge with 11:10 remaining in the second quarter to cap an 11-play, 98-yard drive, and Norwood scored his second touchdown on a 27-yard run four minutes later.

Norwood scored on a 1-yard run, while Knighton added a 50-yard TD run in the third. Senior quarterback Kyle Kaplan threw touchdown passes of 60 yards to senior Mason Mobley and 14 yards to senior Ladarius Burrows to complete the scoring. Kaplan was 5 of 7 for 118 yards and two scores in the second half.

“We are battle tested,” Glenn said. “Some guys are running around and they got great records, but they haven’t played anybody. When they do, they get smacked in the face. Let’s just call a spade a spade. We know in our district we are not going to get challenged. That’s why we play teams like St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ) and St. Thomas Aquinas. The kids can have that taste of defeat so they can stay hungry.”

Deerfield was 4-1 against Monarch since 2013. The Knights’ lone win over the Bucks came in 2014 with a 35-0 win. Monarch saw its four game win streak come to an end. The Knights won four straight following a 41-9 loss to Coconut Creek in the second game of the season.

Norwood said the team could still improve.

“This is real good performance,” Norwood said. “The O-line did a great job today and the coaches put us in a position to do well. This shows us that we are good, but there is much improvement to be made. We can get better in the running game and hit the holes better.”