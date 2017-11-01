HAPPENINGS

Posted on 01 November 2017 by LeslieM

Exercise Classes

Thursday, Nov. 2, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Steeple on the Beach (Briggs Hall)

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Strength & Balance Classes: Improve your flexibility, focus & overall movement. Sitting & standing with a chair. The goal is for you to move up to their cardio Zumba Gold class. Silver Sneakers welcome! Walk-ins: $7 a class! Classes continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. For more information and to sign up, call Angel at 954-224-0886.

“American Idiot” play

Thursday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Outré Theater Company brings Green Day’s punk opera “American Idiot” to South Florida. Written as a response to the political climate of the era of “extraordinary rendition,” the Patriot Act and “freedom fries,” “American Idiot” follows three friends as they struggle to choose between their dreams and the gray anesthesia of suburbia. To purchase tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org .

First Responder/Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

The DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Drive

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

This is the first year the Deerfield Beach Chamber will honor each attending vet with a small token of appreciation as well as a breakfast. If you would like to “Sponsor a vet” please send an email to Daisja Brinson at info@Deerfieldchamber.com. The cost is $20 per vet and includes their breakfast and a small gift. The cost to attend for members is $25 at door and non-members is $30 at door. For more information, call 954-427-1050.

Old Town Untapped

Friday, Nov. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Brew Bash at BaCA! Old Town Untapped is South Florida’s premiere Craft Brew and Arts Festival. A night filled with free craft beer samples from Pompano’s own breweries, live music, food trucks, art and more! This event will be held the 1st Friday of each month in front of Bailey Contemporary Arts. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Pompano Green Market

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NE 1 Avenue & Atlantic Boulevard.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A locally-produced open air market featuring the best of local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh seafood, gourmet teas and coffee, specialty food items, as well as homemade crafts, health-related products and live music. Every Saturday through April. Dogs welcome. For more information, email greenmarketpompano@gmail.com or call 954-786-7824.

First Annual Ryan Owens Memorial Run

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.

The beach across from the Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presented by the City of Deerfield Beach and the Naked Warrior Project, this event is a four-mile beach run to celebrate and honor the life of SOCS (SEAL) William Ryan Owens, who was killed in combat in Yemen on Jan. 29, 2017. The kid’s fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. The finish line festival will feature food trucks and a beer garden for race participants. To register online, visit www.active.com/deerfield-beach-fl/running/trail-heads/ryan-owens-memorial-run-2017 . For the video of Ryan Owens, visit www.DFB.City . For more information about the race and other memorial events or to become a sponsor, visit www.nakedwarriorproject.org .

Pompano Chamber’s golf tournament

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Municipal

Signature Greg Norman Course

1101 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Tee off will begin at 9 a.m. The fee for the tournament is $125 per Ggolfer. $600 for sponsorship, including foursome, tee sign and lunch. For more information, e-mail Shanna Benson at sbenson@pompanobeachchamber.com. To register, visit www.pompanobeachchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/677963 .

Day of the Dead Margarita Festival

Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.

Tijuana Taxi Co.

1015 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

DJ MONSTA from Power 96 will be hosting. There will be giveaways, special margarita flavors, frosty Coronas, balloon art & face painting, cotton candy, delicious food, sugar skull coloring pages, costumes, Modelo & Herradura promos, raffles & great music! For more information, call 954-708-2775.

150 Charity Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Airpark

1001 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join the Exchange Club of Pompano Beach for their Charity Dinner and Auction. This year will be on a Sheltair jet hangar. There will be an exotic car and airplane show, tapsnap photo booth, full open bar, seafood raw bar, buffet, live band and dancing, casino tables, live silent and Chinese auctions, and a 50/50 drawdown wine wagon and booze cooler drawings. Proceeds will go towards the charities they support. Tickets are $150/person and may be purchased at www.exchangeclubofpompanobeach.com/wp/150-dinner. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, ranging from $150 to $6,000. For more information, e-mail exchange150dinner@gmail.com

St. Paul the Apostle “Annual Christmas Boutique”

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2700 NE 36 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Handmade decorations, unique crafts, knitted & crocheted items created by the Ladies of St. Paul’s Church, baked goods and special raffles .

50th Anniversary of the Dedication of the Sanctuary

Sunday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m.

Unity of Pompano

261 SE 13 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Special Guest Speaker Reverend Donna Johnson, president & CEO of Unity Worldwide Ministries. Ric Green, president & CEO of The Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, will be present to deliver some special remarks. There will be a fellowship potluck luncheon and guests can participate in the Q&A session with Reverend Donna Johnson immediately following the service. All are welcome; love offering basis. For more information, call 954-946-0857.

Save the Date:

John Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off Food & Wine Festival

Saturday, Nov. 11, Noon to 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It’s time to gear up for a weekend of food, football, music and philanthropy during John Offerdahl’s Gridiron Grill-Off Food and Wine Festival, presented by the University of Miami Health System. Miami Dolphins legends and top South Florida chefs are in position to compete at the eighth annual culinary showdown. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.gridirongrilloff.com .

“Arts ‘n Crafts” Sale

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Handmade arts and crafts. Loads of creative crafts for gift-giving. Be a vendor or a shopper. For more information, call 954-429-0378.

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Open to the public. Topic: “Bromelaids” by Mike Michalski. For more information, call Cindy at 954-253-9938.